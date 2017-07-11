Bengals' George Iloka spoofs R. Kelly in epic marriage proposal

Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka might have set the bar for any future marriage proposals.

Iloka posted a video to his Twitter account on Sunday night, announcing that he had proposed to his girlfriend, Gaby Barcelo, via a song.

Go look at the proposal video I made and played for my now fiancé yesterday. It's a spoof to the song "Forever" 🎤😆 — George Iloka (@George_iloka) July 10, 2017

The 27-year-old Iloka created and starred in a music video spoof of R. Kelly's "Forever." He also starred as his own backup singers in the video, although he jokingly dubbed two of his alter egos "Leroy and Otis."

Iloka might have to put his aspiring music career on hold, however. In response to a question from a fan, he admitted to lip-synching.