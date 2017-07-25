Bengals' owner Mike Brown: I don't regret standing behind Adam Jones

CINCINNATI -- Bengals owner Mike Brown isn't backing down on his stance to stand behind cornerback Adam Jones, and he's prepared to live with whatever outcome results from that decision.

"The history is what it is," Brown said Tuesday of Jones, who has a long history of off-the-field issues. "Some of these things are more serious than others. Do I wish that we had to publicly defend him? No. But I have elected to do it and I don't regret it. We'll see how it ends up. Maybe it'll turn out the way I want to, maybe it'll go amiss. We'll see. It's up to him now."

Jones will serve a one-game suspension for the season opener against the Ravens, a punishment the Bengals anticipated after Jones was arrested on charges of assault, harassment with a bodily substance (for spitting at a nurse in the Cincinnati jail) and disorderly conduct, all of which were dropped. Jones pleaded guilty to a charge of disrupting official business.

Brown did not say whether the team ever considered releasing Jones, who is expected to maintain his starting role at outside cornerback this year.

"I'm not going to say something wasn't discussed, something wasn't considered. But what we did is what we did, and I'll take responsibility for it," Brown said.

Jones, 33, has been with the Bengals since 2010 and eventually worked his way into a starting role. Last year, he was voted a defensive captain by his teammates for the first time in his career. He has two years remaining on the three-year, $22 million contract signed in 2016.

He will lose more than $400,000 in salary and bonuses for his one-week suspension.

Brown did not make excuses for Jones and his conduct, bluntly stating that what happened was "embarrassing."

However:

"We've had him here going into eight years now. He's had incidents, this last one, he was drunk and disorderly. There's no excuse for that. He made an ass out of himself," Brown said. "He embarrassed himself, his family, he embarrassed the team, he embarrassed the National Football League. He knows that. He has paid a dear price, both in the judicial system, he went to jail for a couple of days, at the league level, where he has been suspended. That's expensive, unless you don't think a few hundred thousand dollars is expensive ...

"And most of all, he's suffered in the court of public opinion. ... It's been a real slap on the face for him. He has paid a dear, dear price. I like him. I like him personally. I think he's a good player. I think he can overcome this and I'm prepared to give him a chance to do it. And if I'm wrong on it, I'll take the responsibility. And that'll be the end of it. But I'm going to give him this chance.”