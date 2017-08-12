Joe Mixon gets warm reception in debut for Bengals

Joe Mixon combines his ability to break tackles with his speed through the air and on the ground. (0:33)

CINCINNATI -- It might be odd that one of the biggest cheers for the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night came on a simple 5-yard gain by Joe Mixon.

But considering Mixon has the potential to be one of the most exciting rookies to suit up for Cincinnati in several years, it makes a little more sense.

The debut of the Bengals' second-round pick was a success. Mixon played one half, rushing six times for 31 yards and catching a pass for 11 yards.



It was the reception that was most impressive. Mixon took a short pass from quarterback AJ McCarron, stiff-armed the first defender and shook him off as he dove for the tackle. Mixon wove around the next two defenders, then finally was taken down.

The Bengals lined Mixon up as the lone back, in the I-formation behind H-back Ryan Hewitt, and also split him out wide as a wide receiver. He also picked up a rushing defender in pass protection on third-and-2 in the red zone.

"He’s really taken to it, and our coaches have done a great job getting him up to speed," Bengals player personnel director Duke Tobin told the announcing crew during the game. "There’s a lot to learn in that position, and you have to prove to be worthy in pass protection before they’re going to trust you long term. And so we’re working through that with him. And obviously the run skills are natural, and his instincts are natural. He’s got all the physical qualities you look for."

Mixon was the center of controversy leading up to the draft because of a 2014 incident in which he punched a woman. Mixon accepted a plea deal in the criminal case stemming from the incident. Surveillance video of the altercation, which showed Mixon throwing a punch that fractured multiple bones in Amelia Molitor's face, was released by Mixon's attorneys in December, more than two years after the incident.

QB depth chart: The pecking order clearly is Andy Dalton, McCarron, and then Jeff Driskel. That’s not going to change anytime soon. Dalton looked fairly sharp on his only series of the game, completing 4 of 5 passes for 38 yards. However, Dalton's night ended with an interception after Vernon Hargreaves jumped in front of Brandon LaFell to intercept the ball.

Could Driskel play his way onto the 53-man roster? The Bengals had the luxury of keeping three quarterbacks last year, but it's going to be hard to make the numbers work this year.

When it was starters vs. starters, the Bengals looked ...: Rusty. Missed tackles and assignments and Dalton’s interception capped off the Bengals' first two series. Vontaze Burfict missed a tackle that turned into an 11-yard gain, and Jameis Winston picked on Darqueze Dennard for a 29-yard completion to Mike Evans.

The Buccaneers drove all the way to the Bengals' 2-yard line, but had to settle for a field goal after Adam Jones successfully covered Evans on two straight incomplete passes in the end zone.

One reason to be concerned: The Bengals have a long time to iron out their problems, but the first series by the defense certainly was alarming. The Bengals were notorious last year for allowing a touchdown or score on the first series of the game. It was promising that they tightened up to force a field goal on that first series Friday, but at least for now, the improved speed of the defense promised in the offseason hasn't surfaced.

That guy could start: Right guard Trey Hopkins. Hopkins has been the go-to guy whenever Andre Smith has been hurt at training camp. He filled in again for Smith, who sat out. Hopkins had at least one play where he helped open a big hole for Mixon. The Bengals repeatedly have said they don't know who the starting five offensive linemen are, but Hopkins certainly could end up one of them.

Rookie watch: Linebacker Carl Lawson, one of the defensive stars of camp, lined up at strongside linebacker and at defensive end on passing situations. Josh Malone caught an 8-yard touchdown from Driskel. Defensive end Jordan Willis had a sack. First-round pick John Ross did not play.

Kicking competition: Randy Bullock and fifth-round draft pick Jake Elliott essentially have been tied through most of training camp, and neither one did anything to widen that gap. Elliott was good from 45 yards and Bullock was good from 54 and 49 yards. Both handled kickoffs, although Elliott showed impressive leg strength on his kicks.

Welcome back Burfict: It's been a long time since anyone saw Vontaze Burfict or Tyler Eifert in a preseason uniform. Burfict hasn't played in a preseason game since 2014 due to injuries and a suspension, and Eifert was hurt for all of the 2016 offseason. Both had short appearances Friday, with Burfict playing in both the base and nickel defense and Eifert lining up as a tight end and a fullback, catching one pass for four yards. Both played one series.