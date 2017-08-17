What is a healthy Tyler Eifert's fantasy value in 2017?

Eifert's back was the latest in a long line of health problems for the Bengals TE. Field Yates and Stephania Bell are not optimistic about Eifert's value this season. (1:15)

CINCINNATI -- Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert shows no signs of the two injuries that kept him out of eight games last year and lingered through June.

The ankle he injured in the Pro Bowl following the 2015 season has healed, as well as a back injury that required surgery in December. Eifert looks like an new man.

"I feel good," he said Wednesday. "I mean, I feel good for two weeks for training camp. I don't think anybody actually feels really good, but, just keep plugging along and getting better and trying to get to Week 1."

Fantasy owners might want to consider taking a risk on Eifert this season, albeit with a backup plan in case of another injury. If Eifert continues to look as good as he has this summer, he could have a great season.

Eifert is one of the biggest weapons the Bengals have, and a potential top fantasy player if he stays healthy. But Eifert's injury history makes him more of a risk-reward type of player.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

Eifert has never played a full season, although he was essentially healthy during both the 2013 and 2015 seasons. In 2013, he missed only the season finale with a neck stinger, and two of his three missed games in 2015 came after a concussion (the other was also a stinger).

In 2014 (badly dislocated elbow) and 2016 (ankle injury suffered in the Pro Bowl), the injuries appeared to linger because of problems with the rehab process.

There's a lot at stake this season for both Eifert, who is in a contract year, and the Bengals, who finished 6-9-1 last season.

Going simply by what he's shown in training camp, Eifert looks like one of the best players on the field. His ability to use his 6-foot-6, 255-pound frame to catch passes in traffic and in the red zone has made him one of Andy Dalton's favorite targets.

And while the Bengals have some new weapons at receiver in John Ross, Joe Mixon and Josh Malone, Eifert should still get plenty of chances. Eifert's best season came when the Bengals spread the ball to Mohamed Sanu, Marvin Jones and a healthy Giovani Bernard.

Dalton trusts Eifert, and that means a lot in this offense. If Dalton isn't looking for A.J. Green on a particular play, he'll probably be looking for Eifert.

There's also the touchdown factor. The Chargers' Hunter Henry and Bucs' Cameron Brate led NFL tight ends in touchdown catches last season with eight each. Eifert had 13 in 2015.

Eifert's ability to score makes him valuable. Of course, everything hinges on his health, but that's the nature of the position.