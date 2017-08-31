O-line, three-game road stretch hold key for Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are a difficult team to figure out. They have a bevy of offensive weapons but also a shaky O-line that probably will have problems this season. With additions like John Ross and Joe Mixon, they could be explosive. Or they could be the same inconsistent team that finished 6-9-1 last year. The toughest games here are against the Packers, Broncos and Steelers.

The loss of Vontaze Burfict for three games certainly doesn't help, especially with tough games against the Texans and Packers among the first two contests. But the Bengals look like a much improved team from the one that started 3-4-1 prior to the bye last season. If they can defeat the Texans on Thursday night, they could potentially be 4-1 before they face the Steelers for the first time.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10, vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

The Ravens have been bitten hard by the injury bug, and quarterback Joe Flacco has missed most of the preseason. That could make it difficult to establish early chemistry with his receivers. This is a perfect opportunity for the Bengals to capitalize and get an early division win at home. Record: 1-0

Week 2: Thursday, Sept. 14, vs. Houston Texans, 8:25 p.m. ET

The Texans got the best of the Bengals on Christmas Eve, but the two teams appear about even on paper. The Bengals get the nod here because it's at homeHowever, with the offensive line remaining a huge question mark, facing J.J. Watt here could be a nightmare. Record: 2-0

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Packers made it to the NFC Championship Game last year, and their team remains essentially the same. The addition of tight end Martellus Bennett doesn't hurt. Playing the Packers at Lambeau isn't easy, especially without Vontaze Burfict in the mix. The Packers will hand the Bengals their first loss of the season. Record: 2-1

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Who will start at quarterback for the Browns? Nobody seems to know. The Browns look like they're improving, but they're not there yet. The Bengals extend their streak of wins over Cleveland to six. Record: 3-1

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

The Bills lost Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Patriots and traded wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the Rams. With a new coaching staff in place, it looks like another rebuilding year for them. Record: 4-1

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

The Bengals struggled for most of the game against the Steelers at Heinz Field last season before a last-minute comeback attempt failed. The Steelers should win here at home. Record: 4-2

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Andrew Luck's injured throwing shoulder has dominated the storylines of the Colts' training camp and raises big question marks in the regular season. Until Luck's status is more clear, this goes down as a win for Cincinnati. Record: 5-2

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

If practice headlines are any indication, Jags quarterback Blake Bortles is in for a rough year and so is Jacksonville. The Bengals have won four straight against the Jaguars, and that streak should extend to five games this year. Record: 6-2

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

The Titans look like one of the better young teams this season, and it will be a difficult spot here to beat them. With quarterback Marcus Mariota now back, they look like they're a team on the rise. Record: 6-3

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

The Broncos might have a quarterback controversy now, but they sure didn't have a problem last year when Trevor Siemian passed for four touchdowns. This one remains a toss-up, but with the Broncos' stout defense and the placement at the end of a three-game road trip, Denver wins here. Record: 6-4

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

The Bengals will get to face Cleveland following their extended road trip. If the Browns are out of it by this point in the season, it could be a welcome break. If the Bengals are healthy, they should take this game. Record: 7-4

Week 13: Monday, Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:30 p.m. ET

The Bengals certainly have the ability to beat the Steelers at home, but the visitors might be the best team they face all year. Like in any season, both Steelers-Bengals should be close, but the Steelers look like the better team on paper right now. Record: 7-5

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

The Bears might have found their quarterback in Mitch Trubisky, but they're still a mess in all other areas, especially after winning only three games last season. It could take a while to right the ship. Record: 8-5

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Will the Vikings have quarterback Teddy Bridgewater or go with Sam Bradford again? If Bridgewater goes on physically unable to perform list, this is late enough in the season that he could be activated. Record: 8-6

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

The Bengals face their former receiver Marvin Jones for the first time since he signed with the Lions in 2016. The Lions were a playoff team last year despite dropping the last three games of the season (albeit against other playoffs teams). This could be tough but the Bengals should match up well here. Record: 9-6

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

It's hard to sweep a divisional opponent, and with a sweep of the Browns already recorded for this year, I see the Ravens taking one of the two games against the Bengals. This late in the season, anything could happen. Record: 9-7