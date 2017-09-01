Reports: Bengals' John Ross has sprained knee, in doubt for opener

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross has a sprained knee, the NFL Network reports.

Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson tweeted that Ross's injury is not believed to be serious but could keep him out for a couple of weeks. At the very least, his Week 1 status is in doubt.

Rookie receiver John Ross had already missed significant time in the offseason as he recovered from shoulder surgery. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Ross left Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury after taking only nine snaps, probably tweaking his knee after gaining 25 yards on an end-around play. He stayed in the game for the next play but then had his knee examined by trainers and went to the locker room. Ross returned to the sidelines but did not go back in the game.

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 draft was playing in the preseason finale because he had missed significant time in the offseason while recovering from shoulder surgery. He missed all of OTAs and didn't fully participate in practice until Aug. 14.

With Ross out, the Bengals lose the fastest player on their offense and a promising rookie who was expected to stretch the field. Although the starting three-wide lineup would have been A.J. Green, Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd in the slot, Ross' 4.22 40-yard dash speed would have presented a good change of pace for the Bengals' offense.

His absence makes it more likely the team will carry seven receivers on the active roster, with Cody Core and Alex Erickson taking the final spots behind A.J. Green, Brandon LaFell, Tyler Boyd and Josh Malone.