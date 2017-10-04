Bengals' Carl Lawson flashes new smile days after losing teeth vs. Browns

CINCINNATI -- Bengals rookie defensive end Carl Lawson took an accident in stride during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. He was cracking jokes in the locker room just hours after losing part of his two front teeth while attempting to get a sack in Cleveland.

Lawson, 22, handled the situation well, despite hours of ribbing from his teammates about the whole situation.

He even tweeted a picture of the missing teeth in a container on his account, joking, "Does the tooth fairy grant sacks, tackles, Tfls and wins?"

But one thing Lawson wouldn't do was publicly show his mouth with the teeth missing, agreeing to do postgame interviews that night but declining pictures and video.

Now he's ready to show off his new smile.

The Bengals' official Twitter account this week wrote: "@carllawson55 is leaving it all on the field. And by "all" we mean 'teeth'."

Lawson had a sly response, posting a new picture of himself with a big smile, teeth and all.

"I have no idea what you guys are talking about," Lawson wrote back.