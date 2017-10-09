Bengals vs. Steelers is two weeks away, but it's already looming large in Cincinnati

The Bengals' season could be back on track after they defeated the Bills in Cincinnati on Sunday. (0:46)

CINCINNATI -- Coach Marvin Lewis wanted to make a point to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night after their 20-16 victory against the Buffalo Bills.

He told them was proud of them.

“They just kept fighting,” Lewis said. “There were some plays that weren’t quite our best today, but we overcame them and kept fighting and made the next play, and they hung in there together. It took literally all three phases, all day long.”

The team is generating momentum for the first time this season, and that’s particularly timely with a key division race coming up soon against the Steelers at Pittsburgh in two weeks.

“They know what’s on the line,” Lewis said. “You spend nine weeks of the offseason, and then five or six weeks of training camp, and now we’re five games into the season and we don’t want to waste this away. You’re at a point right now where you can keep controlling your destiny and fight your way back into the race and do special things.”

The showdown with Pittsburgh was clearly on the Bengals minds despite their cheerful celebration after their win on Sunday.

“Pittsburgh lost?” said linebacker Vontaze Burfict. “Hell yeah. That’s good, but at the end of the day, we have to worry about what’s going on here. Happy they lost though.”

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict returned from his three-game suspension to lead an impressive Bengals defense in shutting down the Bills. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If things fall into place, the Bengals could be contending for the AFC North again, and they could potentially move into first place in the division over a bitter rival.

The Bengals have lost four straight games to the Steelers, and seven of the last eight, including the 2015 AFC wild-card game. Their last win came at Pittsburgh on Nov. 11, 2015.

That’s why confidence will be key as they go into Steelers week, and the Bengals have plenty of it right now. They made the plays when it counted Sunday, whether it was sacking Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor six times, or scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, or sealing the game with an interception.

“For us to win in the fourth quarter was big and it shows the growth of this team,” said Bengal quarterback Andy Dalton, who played through an ankle injury.

That tenacity is something the Bengals have been lacking in close games for the last two seasons. Dating back to the beginning of the 2016 season, the Bengals are 2-8-1 in games decided by one possession.

At some point, the Bengals lost their ability to close out games. One game doesn’t make a pattern, and it doesn’t wipe out the issues the team has – from their struggles running the ball to their tendency turn the ball over or get a penalty in key situations.

The difference now is that the Bengals can overcome it. They couldn’t do that a month ago, and that’s why Lewis wishes the team didn’t have to go on their bye next week. They’re playing so well, he doesn’t want it to stop.

“It served us well today,” he said. “I wish there was some carry-over. I hope there is.”

Added A.J. Green: “It’s the NFL man, things can turn around real quick. If we continue …getting these Ws, stacking them, the sky is the limit for us. We keep getting better each week.”