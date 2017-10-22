Bengals' flaws exposed in ugly loss to Steelers

Steelers' running back Le'Veon Bell catches a pass and puts Bengals' CB Dre Kirkpatrick on his back with a strong stiff-arm as he gains 42 yards to set up a field goal. (0:35)

PITTSBURGH -- So much for positive momentum.

All of the strides the Cincinnati Bengals made to dig themselves out of an 0-3 start came to a quick halt somewhere toward the end of the second quarter of a 29-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

The Bengals (2-4), fresh off two straight wins, were matching the Steelers (5-2) score for score, but things began to fall apart after the Bengals failed to gain a yard with less than two minutes left in the first half. Two defensive penalties led to a Steelers field goal, followed by two straight interceptions off deflected passes from a hobbled Andy Dalton.

Dalton, who injured his ankle two weeks ago against the Bills, insisted he was fine, but was badly limping at points during the game on Sunday. At two points late in the fourth quarter, with the Bengals desperately needing to convert on third down, Dalton was sacked.

These are the kinds of inexplicable things that have seemed to dominate the Bengals-Steelers rivalry as of late. It was the Bengals' hope that history could be erased somewhat with a group of young players that didn't have the weight of several losses on their backs. But in the end, history appeared to repeat itself again.

The Bengals said all week that it was "just another game," but for Cincinnati, who now trails Pittsburgh by several games in the division, it was more than that. The Bengals are now looking up to the Steelers in the division, and the loss showed several glaring weak spots that make it unlikely that Cincinnati recovers to get a wild-card spot.

When the Bengals most needed Dalton to step up, he took a step back, and the offensive line did him no favors. The defense, which had been one of the bright spots of the team, looked lost at times and failed in basic fundamentals, missing several key tackles.

The Bengals were able to overcome these deficiencies against teams like the Bills and the Browns, but their weak spots were exposed against the Steelers. While they can go back to the drawing board next week and perhaps gain some confidence against the hapless Colts, teams with strong defenses are going to be able to key in on A.J. Green like the Steelers did.

Without Green, who else do the Bengals have?

The Bengals' porous offensive line has hindered their ability to run the ball, and their usage of rookie Joe Mixon, who made some big plays in the first half but was largely absent in the second half, was curious at best. With Dalton hobbled and the offensive line struggling, it was clear the Bengals weren't going to be able to generate enough offense to make a comeback against the Steelers.

The Bengals are a flawed team on offense, and without the likes of Tyler Eifert or John Ross, they don't have many ways to mix things up. It became clear on Sunday that the offense won't be able to bail them out when the defense is struggling. And without that ability, it's going to be a long season for the Bengals.