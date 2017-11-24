Bengals RB Jeremy Hill: 'In many ways for myself 2017 feels like a bad dream'

CINCINNATI -- Bengals running back Jeremy Hill said via his Instagram account that his ankle surgery was successful. The injury, which appeared to occur prior to the Bengals' game against the Jaguars, ended his season and might have ended his tenure in a Bengals uniform.

Hill entered the final year of his rookie contract this season and the team drafted running back Joe Mixon in the second round. Although Hill technically remained the starting running back, his snaps dropped significantly and he averaged only 3.1 yards per carry. Hill finished his season with 37 carries for 116 yards and no touchdowns.

Hill elected to have surgery during the season, which took Bengals coach Marvin Lewis by surprise.

“Jeremy thinks he needs to have ankle surgery," Lewis said. "He’s consulted a couple of physicians, both said this is something that could wait until after the season, and he just felt like it was causing too much discomfort."

Hill, who will now become an unrestricted free agent, thanked his family and fans for support in the Instagram post. The Bengals were not mentioned, and Hill later posted a video on Instagram that focused on Paul Brown Stadium in the distance.

"I'm gonna miss you, I'm going to miss you so much," Hill said as the stadium appeared in the video.