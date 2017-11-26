Bengals rookie Joe Mixon arrives with breakout effort in win over Browns

Bengals QB Andy Dalton connects with WR Tyler Boyd in the end zone early in the first quarter against the Browns. It's Boyd's 1st career NFL touchdown. (0:21)

CINCINNATI -- Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor saw progress in the evolution of Bengals rookie running back Joe Mixon last week.

He saw more this week.

Mixon had his best game of his short career against the Browns on Sunday, running for a career-high 114 rushing yards and catching three passes for 51 yards in the Bengals' 30-16 win. With about three minutes left in the game, and the Bengals leading by a touchdown, Mixon sealed the game with an 11-yard score. He had 40 yards on that drive alone, almost totaling the Bengals' entire rushing total from the week before.

Joe Mixon had the best game of his young career with 114 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Browns. AP Photo/Frank Victores

Mixon's big day was the first time the Bengals had a player rush for 100 yards since Jeremy Hill last season against the Browns on Oct. 23, 2016 and Dec. 11, 2016. Even Hill, who is on injured reserve, took notice, tweeting out Mixon's name with goat emoji next to it.

The Bengals came into Sunday's game trailing the rest of the league in rushing yards per game after putting up an abysmal series of numbers the last few weeks. They've rushed for only a combined 131 yards in the last three games and have not hit the 100-yard mark since the third week of the season, which was Lazor's first game as offensive coordinator.

Against the Browns, they finally look like they are getting back on track.

It would be easy to say the Bengals (5-6) simply picked on the winless Browns, but for all of their struggles, the Browns have actually been very good on run defense. Prior to Sunday, they ranked sixth in the league in rushing yards allowed, averaging only 91.7 yards a game.

Before this week, it probably didn't look like Mixon was making strides as a runner to the outside eye. He rushed for an average of 2.5 yards per carry against the Broncos. A large part of that could be placed on the offensive line. There have been many times this season that Mixon was tackled almost as soon as he was handed the ball, giving him little chance to attempt to find any sort of hole. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Mixon was averaging only 1.27 rushing yards before contact prior to this week, which ranked last out of 46 qualified rushers.

While much of the blame could be put on the offensive line, it's not the only reason the Bengals have struggled to put up rushing numbers. There have also been times Mixon's patience and vision as a runner needed to improve. Lazor said he started to see that coming together lately.

"That bust-out run has been a little bit elusive. But we had some fives," Lazor said after the Broncos game. "We had some fives where it was just blocked enough where Joe Mixon made it five. I thought he did a nice job. He showed some maturity as a runner in this game. Taking some where it wasn’t blocked perfectly and rather than stuttering and looking for a home run somewhere else, he jammed it in there and made it five yards. That was big for us, that probably helped us with some of those third downs that were more manageable."

When Mixon was drafted, the idea was the Bengals could have a three-pronged attack at running back with Mixon and Giovani Bernard combining to confuse defenses with their threat to run or catch the ball. Although that plan didn't work out, it's clear the potential is there for Mixon.

Mixon has been handed the reins completely as the Bengals' lead back after Hill elected to have season-ending ankle surgery. Sunday was the first day he took that task and ran with it, giving the Bengals a preview of what the future could be if the offensive line steps up its level of play.