From being Michael Vick on Madden to the MNF stage, Joe Mixon is ready

CINCINNATI -- Bengals running back Joe Mixon couldn’t wait to get the latest edition of the Madden NFL video game this year.

Mixon said he has been playing the game since he was practically in diapers, often playing as the Falcons so he could use Michael Vick to throw screen passes to Warrick Dunn. Vick was one of the players Mixon idolized as a child.

“He was a left-handed guy. When I first started playing football, I used to always want to be just like him, running the ball, throwing it left-handed,” Mixon said. “I'm a right-hand guy, but I would throw it left-handed because I used to try to be just like him.”

Mixon didn’t have to play the video game as someone else this year. Now he's part of the game too, and he admitted he played as himself for probably two straight months out of excitement.

“It was a blessing seeing myself on Madden. I always dreamed of it, and as soon as the game came out I was one of the first persons to get it early,” Mixon said.

Mixon joked that he hoped the creators of the game would update his player rating from the 79 he was initially given. Indeed, he has climbed to an 82 after what may have been his breakout game against the Browns last week.

Joe Mixon gained 165 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown last week in a win over Cleveland. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

Mixon ran for 114 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland, sealing the game with his late score. He also caught three passes for 51 yards. It was the first time a Bengals running back had cleared the 100-yard mark in almost a year, and the highest single-game rushing total since Jeremy Hill's 168 yards against the Browns on Oct. 23, 2016.

After months of trying to figure out how to split carries with Hill and mesh with an inconsistent offensive line, Mixon hopes it’s finally been figured out. With Hill now on injured reserve, Mixon has been getting 20 carries a game, with mixed results until last week.

“You catch a groove and once you get to feeling it, everything else will take care of itself,” Mixon said. “The line was blocking their ass off and the receivers doing the same thing. We all got committed to running downhill and that's what we did. At the end of the day, everything took care of itself. We all bought in and it was just amazing.”

Mixon admitted it was difficult at first to find that groove. The Bengals were forcing the ball to three different running backs despite averaging a league-worst 55 offensive plays a game.

It wasn’t working at all. Even with the 152 net rushing yards gained against the Browns, the Bengals' season average is still just 75.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks 31st in the league. The Bengals weren’t even reaching 100 rushing yards per game as a team for most of the season.

With a matchup with the Steelers coming up on Monday night, the Bengals hope they’ve figured it out just in time. Cincinnati rushed for only 19 yards in the entire second half of its previous meeting against the Steelers on Oct. 22. After the game, a frustrated Mixon compared Le’Veon Bell’s 35 carries to his own, saying that he felt like he could "do way more than [Bell] did" if he was only given a chance.

The comment didn’t go over well. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said Mixon needed to show more maturity, and Bell lashed out at Mixon via his Twitter account the next week, accusing him of insulting him, then trying to copy him by mimicking his fashion style and first-down celebration.

Mixon said little in response, perhaps indicating a turning point in terms of his maturity.

“I'm going out there to win a football game, I'm not going out there to figure out what another man is thinking,” Mixon said this week.

That’s exactly what the Bengals wanted to hear. Mixon’s past few weeks are what the team hoped to see since taking him in the second round of the 2017 draft. The Bengals knew they were taking a risk with Mixon, who was available on Day 2 because of character concerns.

When Mixon was 18, he was charged with misdemeanor assault for punching a woman, who suffered several broken bones in her face from the incident. Mixon was suspended for the 2014 season at Oklahoma. Mixon and the woman reached a civil settlement agreement in 2017.

The video of the incident didn’t surface until December 2016. Although some teams backed off Mixon completely after seeing the video, the Bengals did not. They were thrilled to get him in the second round and team owner Mike Brown defended the pick several times when he spoke to the media later that summer.

The Bengals did receive some backlash for the pick -- one local TV station called for a boycott. Mixon has kept mostly a low profile off the field since the draft, although he did get involved with Marvin Lewis’ Community Fund last week, joining some of his teammates at a charity event that pairs Bengals players with children to help them shop for holiday gifts at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Mixon remembered doing similar things with Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch in California. The two established a relationship when Mixon was a teenager, and still keep in touch today.

“He just always looked out for me,” Mixon said. “He's a community guy. He likes getting out and helping. I'm sure he got it from his mom ... Delisa, I've known her for years, her and my mom are real good friends. ... I always admired how he helped out and I just wanted to be like that.”

The Bengals knew what they were getting into when they drafted Mixon, who is the youngest player on the team and still has some growing up to do. He had barely turned 21 when training camp started.

“Joe, as a teammate and person in this building, is like any 16-year-old kid, who’s really just 21,” Lewis said in an interview with ESPN in August. “That’s the kind of personality he has. He has the personality of ... almost a young coach’s son, because he’s interested in football. He understands and knows football. And yet he’s somebody who likes being around and in the building ...

“I’ve watched coaches’ kids grow up here and that’s what he reminds me of, because he’s here all the time and he’s always got a smile. He’s always with different people so he’s very comfortable in this environment, which is good. And he’s going to be under the spotlight, and he’s handling it. And obviously as a football player, he’s tremendous.”

Now the Bengals hope Mixon takes another step forward in front of a national audience on Monday night.

“It's a huge game. Everybody knows what's at stake,” Mixon said. “We've just got to keep on pushing, keep on progressing and try to get better and come game day, may the best team win.”