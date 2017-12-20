A.J. Green remains focused, believes Marvin Lewis situation 'matters to some other guys'

CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green isn't going to let the possibility of coach Marvin Lewis leaving at the end of the season affect him.

Green has heard the news that Lewis will leave at the end of the season, which was only briefly addressed with the players following a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. Green admitted that it has affected some of the members of the team, but he hasn't let it change anything he does.

"It doesn't matter to me, that's just the person I am," Green said. "I'm pretty sure it matters to some other guys, having that come out before the game and not having him address that, which is his decision, but I know some guys probably didn't take it as well, him not addressing it before the game...

"We all have social media, we all know what's going on. I'm pretty sure some guys felt some kind of way about the situation, but at the end of the day we're professionals and we have to play this game of football that we get paid for."

A.J. Green says he will go about his business as usual despite the uncertain future of coach Marvin Lewis. Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports

Green was speaking at the second of two charity events he attended in Cincinnati on Tuesday. During the first event, he and Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick donated more than 300 bikes to children at an elementary school. The second occurred at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati, where Green hosted a pingpong tournament and played the game with the kids in attendance.

Green admitted it has been difficult to block everything out, considering the news of Lewis' departure came just before the Bengals dropped their third straight game.

"It's hard to ignore the noise when you're losing," Green said. "It's tough. ... We get paid to play the game of football. We don't get played to choose when we want to play well, (no matter) what's going on. That's my mindset. I can't speak for everybody else, but I'm going to give everything I've got for the last two weeks."

Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said Monday he thought the offense was going through some of the same confidence issues they had during the first two games of the season, which resulted in then-offensive coordinator Ken Zampese getting fired after two weeks.

The offense is now ranked last in the NFL and the team is out of the playoffs. There's nothing else to lose at this point, Green said.

"We've got to let everything go. We can't be afraid to make mistakes. The season is already lost," he said. "We're just playing for pride right now. We've just to go all out for these last two weeks and see what happens. ... Confidence, who cares right now? The season is lost. So we've got to go out there and give it everything we've got."