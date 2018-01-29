        <
          Clark Harris sets Guinness world record during Pro Bowl practice

          3:43 PM ET
          • Katherine TerrellESPN Staff Writer
          Bengals long snapper Clark Harris is now a world record holder.

          Harris, 33, set the record for the world's longest snap over the weekend during practices for the Pro Bowl in Orlando. A representative from Guinness World Records was on hand to watch and make it official.

          Harris' best snap sailed 36 yards, 8 inches. He was handed a framed certificate by the Guinness representative who told him he was now "officially awesome."

          "Awesome. My lifelong dream right here," Harris told the representative, while laughing. "It really is!"

          Harris has been in the league for 10 seasons but made his first Pro Bowl appearance this year. Long snappers are not part of the fan or player vote to get on the Pro Bowl roster. Instead, they are selected by the coaching staff. Harris was selected by the Steelers' coaching staff this year.

