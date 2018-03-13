Bengals upgrade O-line after dismal 2017 with trade for Bills' Cordy Glenn

The Cincinnati Bengals were never going to find a bargain tackle on the market, and there doesn't seem to be a particularly standout player who would be available when they select 12th overall in the upcoming NFL draft. That made Monday's trade for left tackle Cordy Glenn a solid move.

To acquire Glenn, the Bengals swapped first-round picks with the Bills and sent their sixth-rounder in exchange for Buffalo's fifth-round pick.

It means the Bengals are committed to moving on from 2015 first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi, who has been a disappointment. It also means the Bengals, who rarely make big splashes in free agency, are sticking to their word to change how they do some things in the offseason.

The Bengals are taking on a hefty salary for a player who hasn't played a full season since 2015. Glenn played in only six games in 2017 due to foot and ankle injuries. The Bengals will inherit Glenn's $9.25 million base salary and his $2 million roster bonus, which is due next week.

It's always a risk to take on another team's injured player, but the Bengals' tackle situation had gotten so bad that Glenn, who should come in and start right away if healthy, should be an immediate upgrade.