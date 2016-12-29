Browns fans suffer through miserable season, refuse to abandon hope

Browns fans have suffered through decades of struggles, and this season was particularly difficult. But even during a nearly winless season, many Cleveland fans have maintained optimism. (1:15)

To a Cleveland Browns fan, hope never dies.

It merely goes dormant for periods of time.

Win, lose, lose, lose, lose, lose and lose seven more times and people don't give up.

They despair, they get angry and they don't attend every game, but they refuse to quit on their team.

That's the result of an unscientific survey of Browns fans who have season tickets or who regularly attend games. The discussions centered on two points: What has this 1-14 season been like, and is there hope?

Make no mistake, fans suffered this season, and they definitely had a way of expressing how difficult this season has been -- even with Sunday's first victory over San Diego.

"Raking leaves was better than going to games this year," said Skip Conant of Avon, Ohio, a season-ticket holder.

A simple look at FirstEnegy Stadium showed that difficult truth. A stadium that seats just under 68,000 was often half-full. For the Giants and Bengals games, there seemed to be as many opposing replica jerseys as Browns replica jerseys.

"You get up Sunday and think, 'Maybe we'll go,'" said Mark Ramunno of Fairview Park. "But literally the slightest thing happens and you say, 'You know what, forget it.'"

One Sunday, one of his sons had an 11 a.m. basketball game. Ramunno said he planned to see the Browns after the game.

"We went to lunch at Winking Lizard instead," Ramunno said.

Dan Lunoe of Bay Village said he has had tickets in the family since his uncle first bought them in old Municipal Stadium. He tried to give them away for the Chargers game to at least 15 different people, but nobody took them.

Others stuck it out. Paul Bailey of Mentor said before the Chargers game that he'd be there.

"If they win one," he said, "I don't want to miss it."

He can now say he was there for the one win.

But even his loyalty has been tested.

"[The season is] just one of the toughest things I've had to deal with as a Cleveland sports fan," he said.

Fans seem to be in agreement that the Browns are on the right track with Hue Jackson as coach. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

That was one way to put it.

"Disappointing," Conant said.

"Forgettable," Lunoe said.

"Brutal," Ramunno said.

"Trying," said Bill Brink of Rocky River.

But he didn't mean trying in the expected sense of difficult or challenging. Brink's approach was a little more nuanced.

"I honestly think [Hue] Jackson's the right coach," he said. "It's just frustrating to watch from the standpoint that they are really trying and they're not getting results."

But no matter how bad things are -- and they have been extremely bad this season -- fans refuse to abandon their Browns. It is, after all, why a fan is called a fan. The word is a shortened version of the word fanatic, which means "a person with an extreme and uncritical enthusiasm or zeal."

"They offer us like $100 for food and that if we go to the games," Conant said. "But all we want is a good team. That's all we want. A good product."

"There's always hope," Brink said. "What's the time frame for the hope is my question."

The Browns would say that this was the first season of a difficult rebuild, which involved establishing a new culture around Jackson by adding as many talented young players as they could to go with veterans such as Joe Thomas, Gary Barnidge and Joe Haden. That way, the team could grow with its coach.

It will take patience, but patience has been a requirement for Browns fans since 1999. Bailey said he's already making plans to attend the game against the Vikings in London in 2017.

The Browns have an interesting structure, with a former salary-cap guy in Sashi Brown running football and a former baseball guy in Paul DePodesta as a significant contributor in personnel and front office. They work with traditional football guys Andrew Berry and Jackson in picking players. The majority of fans interviewed said they believed the team has the right plan in place. In the upcoming draft, the Browns have extra picks in the first and second rounds.

"For the first time in a long time, it feels like they have direction," Bailey said.

He even said that to owner Jimmy Haslam.

"At the Cincinnati game," Bailey said. "Our seats are right below his box. I gave him a thumbs-up and said, 'Stick with the direction.'

"He gave me one back."

As Bailey said: "I'm a Cleveland guy. You gotta believe."