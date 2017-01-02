Worst season in Browns history 'gains' them first overall draft pick

The Browns wrap up their worst season in franchise history and look ahead to the NFL Draft. ESPN Browns reporter Pat McManamon breaks it down. (0:53)

PITTSBURGH -- The consolation prize for the worst record in Cleveland Browns history: The first pick in the 2017 draft.

The Browns clinched that spot when Landry Jones threw a 26-yard touchdown pass in overtime to give Pittsburgh a 27-24 win in Heinz Field. In the end, the Browns won (sort of) by losing.

"It's good," owner Jimmy Haslam said. "But I'll say this. We wanted to win a game today. We obviously have the No. 1 pick and we need to use it wisely and make good decisions. The reason we're 1-15 or 3-13 or whatever it's been the last couple years is that the Cleveland Browns, including on our watch, have not made good decisions in the draft. It's real simple."

The evidence is not difficult to find.

Since 2011, the Browns have had nine first-round picks. Only three remain with the team. The misses include cornerback Justin Gilbert, quarterback Johnny Manziel, linebacker Barkevious Mingo, running back Trent Richardson and quarterback Brandon Weeden. Defensive lineman Phil Taylor played well at times, but was done in by injuries.

The Browns will need to decide what Robert Griffin III's future with the team is before heading into the NFL draft. AP Photo/Don Wright

The Browns have had the first overall pick three times in their history, and their track record finding the best player from the college group isn't exactly sterling.

In 1954, they took Stanford quarterback Bobby Garrett as the eventual successor to Hall of Famer Otto Graham. But Garrett had two years of active military duty ahead, so the Browns traded him to Green Bay, where he played in nine games and threw 30 passes before fulfilling his military obligations. In August of 1957, the Packers traded him back to the Browns, where Paul Brown learned, according to the Stanford web site, that Garrett had a speech impediment and had trouble calling plays because he stuttered. Brown did not handle it well -- stuttering did not inhibit Garrett during a successful career at Stanford -- and Garrett left the team without ever playing a down in Cleveland.

In 1999, the NFL gave the Browns the first overall pick as part of the team's return as an expansion team. Quarterback Tim Couch was the consensus choice. Couch had his moments, but he struggled with a team that struggled. He played five seasons in Cleveland and was sacked 166 times. He still ranks fifth in team history with 11,131 yards, and threw 64 touchdowns with 67 interceptions. He may be the best quarterback the team has had since 1999.

The Browns went 2-14 in '99 -- the worst record in team history before this season -- and again had the first pick in 2000. The team chose defensive end Courtney Brown of Penn State over linebacker Lavar Arrington. Brown proved injury prone, and was let go after the 2005 season.

The Browns have the first, 33rd and 65th pick in the 2017 draft. Add on the first-round pick acquired from Philadelphia and the second-rounder from Tennessee in last year's draft, and the Browns will have five picks in the top 65.

Speculation for the first pick will no doubt initially fall on two players: Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett and Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

The lower picks will be scrutinized and analyzed, with much of the discussion on when and whether the Browns should take a quarterback. That involves a decision on Robert Griffin III, as well as possible free-agent quarterbacks.

It's the start of another typical Browns offseason: Question marks at the most important position on the team, and much planning and scouting to do for high draft picks.