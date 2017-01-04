Browns continue to search for their Troy Aikman

BEREA, Ohio -- Set aside the overwhelming optimism, and one key component of the Cleveland Browns' postseason self-analysis was that the coaches and front office need to evaluate the quarterbacks on the roster before deciding how to proceed with the most important position on the team.

While acknowledging the Browns need to determine who will be "the guy" at the position, VP of football operations Sashi Brown said Tuesday the team will look at all options, including to "go back and look at the tape and have discussions internally" about players on the roster.

Hue Jackson would not get into evaluating Robert Griffin III until he does more study.

Is Robert Griffin III the man at quarterback, for the long-term? The Browns aren't saying, but they're searching. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Essentially, this means the Browns don't have their quarterback. If a team has its quarterback, it doesn't need more study.

So 12 months removed from bringing in a new coach and a new organization, the Browns are no closer to solving that perplexing mystery than they were a year ago.

The Eagles won't study more; yes, mentioning that team is a sore subject because the Browns traded the pick to the Eagles so they could take Carson Wentz, who missed fewer than 10 snaps in a 7-9 rookie season. The point isn't that the trade was a mistake; the point is the Eagles have their guy. The feeling in Philadelphia is far different than the it is with the Browns.

The Bengals and Ravens don't need to study. Or the Raiders or Dolphins or Titans or Colts or Bucs or many other teams.

The Browns, though, explained their thinking on the position in ways that seem more head-scratching the more they're pondered. Paul DePodesta pointed to the past.

"When Jimmy Johnson took over the Dallas Cowboys, they went 1-15 the first year," DePodesta said. "Bill Walsh’s first year, [the San Francisco 49ers] were 2-14. A couple of years, three or four years later, those teams looked markedly different."

Which sounds like someone was churning out a study at some point this season. Technically, DePodesta is right. But the one qualifier with both is that Dallas had Troy Aikman on the roster and the 49ers had Joe Montana, both Hall of Famers. Those coaches identified those players as their guy, and they built accordingly.

Tennessee and Tampa Bay feel pretty good right now. They have Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston, and they finished 9-7. Things can go wrong (see Teddy Bridgewater's knee), but those teams are as set as they can be.

DePodesta stood firm on his Cowboys-Aikman comparison.

"Look at Troy Aikman’s rookie year on that 1-15 team," he said. "You probably could have asked him or asked them the same question."

One might respectfully differ. Very few were wondering if Aikman was the Cowboys' guy. (This one touchdown throw in his rookie season, as Aikman was getting hit, probably erased any doubts.)

He did struggle, though. He started 11 games and lost them all. He completed 53 percent of his passes, with nine touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Johnson force-fed Aikman that season, much the same way the Colts force-fed Peyton Manning when he went 3-13 as a rookie. Those teams did not waver in their support of their quarterbacks, because they knew they had their guy.

The Browns?

"We don’t necessarily know whether or not we have the answer, but we’re going to assume, I think every year, that we don’t," DePodesta said. "We’re always going to look for quarterbacks. It’s such an important position."

Which is all well and good, because a team always needs a good backup. But it's a lot better look when you know you have your guy as opposed to not knowing.

It could be that the Browns spoke the way they did to protect the players on their roster. Coming out and saying they need to find a quarterback might not sit well with a guy like Cody Kessler, who figures to be on the team in 2017. It's admirable, but not totally logical.

If the Browns say they are searching for a quarterback, that doesn't mean they are dismissing Kessler. It could motivate him. All they need to say is they will look while also working to make Kessler the best he can be. Kessler -- or anyone on the roster -- could provide an answer with work and performance.

Football can be weird that way. It's the most physical game there is, but coaches and front offices -- with a few exceptions, such as Bill Parcells -- are often loathe to criticize a player because of the fear of hurt feelings.

Of course, if the team felt Kessler was the long-term guy, it would have played him more as opposed to going back to Griffin. Kessler's name was not mentioned even once by the Browns in that news conference.

The guy who will have the most input on the position will be Jackson. He called the quarterback position "a work in progress," but acknowledged -- again -- that he was brought to Cleveland to find the guy. "We are going to find a quarterback that is going to come here and play winning, championship football," Jackson said. "But I think it is too early to talk about ‘do you have him yet? Do you not have him yet?’

"Here comes the draft. Here comes other opportunities to add more players to our team. My job and our job is to make sure we have them here. I know you guys keep asking, ‘Do you have him here yet?’

"Obviously, we are 1-15. Everything would say maybe we don’t, but I think you also have to put it all into the pot. There are a lot of things that go into that -- having the right offensive line, having the right everything -- in order to support that quarterback to be the best he can be. It is still a work in progress."

That "maybe" was unnecessary. If you don't know if you have him, you don't have him.