Would Tyrod Taylor interest the Browns?

Where the Cleveland Browns go with their quarterback is to be determined, but there is one name to keep in mind.

It might not seem like an obvious choice, but don't discount the possibility Tyrod Taylor will take a trek down Lake Erie from Buffalo this offseason.

Whether this is a giant step forward or just another stopgap is a valid question. Taylor in many ways seems like a slightly better version of Robert Griffin III.

With a track record of taking care of the football, Tyrod Taylor could be an attractive quarterback option for the Browns. Getty Images

The negatives on Taylor, a six-year veteran, are no secret. He was criticized for being quick to leave the pocket and was sacked a league-high 42 times this season. He sometimes runs before giving a route time to develop.

He finished 25th in passing yards, 21st in yards per attempt, 24th in touchdowns, 19th in percentage and 18th in rating.

But because he did not turn the ball over, he finished ninth in Total QBR.

His supporters will counter that the Bills had protection issues, which led to the sacks and his running. The feeling is that Taylor is a good fit in a run-first offense that emphasizes protecting the ball.

And that is what Browns coach Hue Jackson wants to do: run the ball, pass when needed, use the quarterback in different ways and protect the ball. Which is why Taylor could be a fit.

None of that means Taylor-to-Cleveland will happen, or that the Browns have given up on Griffin or Cody Kessler. Those evaluations are taking place now.

Griffin fared better in the final two games and said he proved a lot of people wrong with the way he played. He also finished two of the five games he started with significant injuries. Kessler had rookie moments and struggles.

Taylor fell victim to a coaching change and a quirky contract. He has all but left the Bills and figures to be on the open market at some point this offseason.

Taylor started 28 games the past two seasons in Buffalo and went 14-14. He had a 99.4 rating in 2015, 89.7 this season. He completed 63.7 percent of his passes last season, 61.7 this season. And he threw for 6,058 yards with 37 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions the past two seasons.

During that stretch he also ran for 1,148 yards and averaged 5.5 and 6.1 yards per carry, respectively. He also ran for 10 touchdowns, meaning he accounted for 47 in two seasons, six fewer than the Browns had as a team in the same time. This season, 82.5 percent of Taylor's 436 passes came from inside the pocket, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He completed 65 percent.

Taylor was benched for the Bills' season finale in a move that interim coach Anthony Lynn called "a business decision." Translation: A week after he threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, Taylor sat because of financial considerations.

In the wacky world of NFL contracts, Taylor would be guaranteed $30 million from the Bills if he cannot pass a physical March 11. Keeping him in Buffalo would cost the Bills $31.5 million in 2017.

The Bills decided it was in their interests to keep Taylor healthy to avoid the hefty injury guarantee, never mind he could have been injured in Weeks 3, 7 or 12. They also apparently have decided that if he's healthy, they can release him and avoid that hefty '17 guaranteed money.

Why might Taylor be of interest to the Browns?

This is a year when the quarterbacks in the draft all have concerns, and the free-agent market isn't exactly glittering.

Players likely to hit the market include Colin Kaepernick of San Francisco, Brian Hoyer of Chicago, Geno Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Jets and Mike Glennon of Tampa Bay.

Taylor has experience, he's 27, he was productive and he has been durable.

He was helped by the best running game in the league this season, but he also played in the chaos of Rex Ryan and persevered when offensive coordinator Greg Roman was fired during the season and Lynn took over.

A lot can and will happen with the quarterback market. A team might surprise with another release. But Taylor could fit if the Browns want to sign a young player with experience to go with a drafted quarterback.