Joe Thomas wants to see Roger Goodell hand Lombardi trophy to Tom Brady

Joe Thomas sees serious potential for humor in the next presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Thomas has been a longtime supporter of Tom Brady in the Deflategate issue. He felt NFL commissioner Roger Goodell overreached in suspending Brady for the first four games of the 2016 season.

To say that Thomas has been critical of Goodell would be the biggest understatement since Noah said it rained.

So when Thomas saw that New England was playing in the Super Bowl against Atlanta and center Alex Mack, he weighed in on what he hopes to see after the game.

As much as I'd like to see my buddy @alexmack55 win a super bowl, I would sure love to see @nflcommish have to hand a SB trophy to Brady! https://t.co/4ZTvBQwbNv — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 23, 2017

Mack is Thomas' former teammate with the Browns. He's also one of Thomas' best friends in the league. Thomas is rooting for Mack.

But he seems to be rooting more for a podium greeting between Goodell and Brady.

When you think about the possibility, it is pretty enticing.