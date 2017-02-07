Potential QB options for the Browns in 2017

The Super Bowl is over, which means the Cleveland Browns' annual chase for the quarterback can begin. This is the most exciting time of the year for Browns fans, the time when the team tries to find a guy who can start two seasons in a row.

The upside from the Super Bowl is that Tom Brady and Matt Ryan prove teams can find quarterbacks by design (Ryan as the third pick in the draft) or by accident (Brady in the sixth round).

Candidates to be the Browns' opening day starter in 2017 could come from the roster (unlikely), the draft (also unlikely), veteran free agency (possible) or trade (possible). Here's a rundown of candidates the Browns could turn to:

Jimmy Garoppolo, New England Patriots

Tom Brady's backup has one year left on his contract and the Patriots have Jacoby Brissett on the roster. Garropolo played well in two starts when Brady was suspended, but also was injured. He is highly thought of by NFL coaches. If the Patriots are ever going to get something for Garoppolo via trade, it would be this offseason. The price will be steep, perhaps starting with the second of the Browns' two first-round picks, the 12th overall. Garoppolo would have to agree to a trade to a particular team by agreeing to a new contract. If Garoppolo does not want to play in Cleveland, for instance, he could politely decline a new deal because the Browns won't give up the 12th overall pick for a one-year quarterback. That new contract that would make Garoppolo the starter? Expensive as well, with perhaps the absurd deal that Houston gave Brock Osweiler as the benchmark for Garoppolo and his agent.

Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that Kaepernick will opt out of his contract and become a free agent, giving him and the team a fresh start. Various reports said the Browns kicked the tires on Kaepernick a year ago before turning to Robert Griffin III. Kaepernick's social stances last season put him in the eye of political debates, but the fact that he's willing to stand for his principles shouldn't preclude him from joining the Browns. He played 12 games in 2015, completing 59 percent of his throws with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. In years past, he led the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Bucs

Glennon spent four years with the Bucs, but his future has been elsewhere since the drafting of Jameis Winston. There are some in the league who believe he is the best free-agent option. Glennon stands 6-foot-6 and moves fairly well. He didn't play in 2015, and threw just 11 passes in 2016 (completing 10), but he has 18 starts with 30 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his four seasons with Tampa Bay.

Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills

Initially this offseason it seemed the Bills would part ways with Taylor and that he would intrigue the Browns. He started 30 of 31 games for the Bills before being benched for financial reasons for the '16 finale. He took care of the ball (12 interceptions in 816 passes in 2015 and '16) and he scored touchdowns (37 passing and 10 rushing). Those all check off every one of Hue Jackson's boxes for what he wants in a quarterback. Taylor's contract pays him $27.5 million this season in bonus and salary. That might be too rich for the Bills, who may release him. The Browns would then be a logical landing spot. One factor that may complicate things: Rick Dennison is the Bills' new offensive coordinator, and Dennison was quarterback coach in Denver a year ago when the Broncos debated Taylor as an option to succeed the retiring Peyton Manning.

Robert Griffin III, Browns

The Browns can bring Griffin back by paying him a $1.5 million roster bonus in March, but injury and ineffectiveness in 2016 point to the Browns moving on. Jackson said at the Senior Bowl nothing has been decided yet. The fact that nothing has been decided would indicate the decision has been made. If the Browns believed Griffin was the future, the decision would have been made.

Cody Kessler, Browns

Kessler led the Browns in passing as a rookie, but also showed concerns with durability and arm strength. He can get better, and it would be to his credit if he does. It seems likely he'll be on the team. But the Browns appear destined to bring in others to compete for the job.

Josh McCown, Browns

McCown could return as the veteran backup/mentor, but it does not appear likely he'll return as the starter.

Mitch Trubisky, North Carolina; DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame; Deshaun Watson, Clemson; Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech

These are the top draftable quarterbacks, with Trubisky, Kizer and Watson considered the top three. All have concerns, and none are considered ready to play immediately or worthy of the first overall pick. That doesn't mean one won't go first, though; Jared Goff wasn't considered first-pick worthy a year ago, either. It's also possible that a guy like Watson could be there when the Browns pick 12th. The question the Browns must answer: Would they prefer Watson or Garoppolo with the 12th pick?