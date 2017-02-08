Joe Thomas: Browns rebuilding approach is 'best for the long-term health of the organization'

Joe Thomas is ready for Cleveland to shore up their defense in lieu of trying to develop yet another quarterback. (2:00)

Joe Thomas has one regret about the Cleveland Browns long and slow rebuilding project: He's not 25.

Because Thomas believes that the chosen path of building with young players and draft picks is wise.

"The strategy gives this franchise the best chance to turn things around," he said in a recent interview. "It's an approach that takes more time, but if you leave time out of the equation the probability of success is the greatest.

"I haven't talked to him about this, but I think that Jimmy (Haslam) felt that he tried the quick approach that most organizations try and it failed. He was willing to go the long painful route if it gave him the best chance."

The negative for Thomas is that he will be 33 in December, and he has 10 years of Pro Bowl wear and tear on his body. Thomas would like to play forever, but even he admits there will come a time when his body will not allow it.

He still likes the path the team is taking.

"It's an approach that hurts the veterans but it's what's best for the long-term health of the organization," he said.

He also stands by coach Hue Jackson, saying Jackson is "a great X's and O's coach and an excellent leader and manager of people and coaches."

"If anyone can turn this franchise around," Thomas said, "it's him."

Thomas understands the pressure that will follow a one-win season, especially with the team using an approach that includes analytics. In baseball or basketball, analytics can help turn a team around with one or two players. It takes more in football -- especially when a team has question marks at quarterback.

"It will be interesting if there is any pressure to change the approach after this last season was more miserable than anyone expected," he said.

At the Pro Bowl Thomas opined that he believes the Browns should draft a defensive player with the first overall pick in the draft. That was a mild surprise given his past emphasis on the position.

"We've given ourselves a chance to find a quarterback," Thomas said. "But finding one is still a gamble. Most GMs know you only get one chance to draft a quarterback, because if he fails it's your job on the line.

"So they are very careful and cautious about picking their moment to pick their quarterback."