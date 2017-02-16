Mock-draft consensus grows as Mel Kiper projects Myles Garrett No. 1

Mel Kiper Jr. thinks if the Browns want to add a quarterback this offseason, Jimmy Garoppolo is Cleveland's best bet. (1:03)

Mock-draft season is gaining steam, and there is one consistent element in those done by ESPN's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr.: The Browns will select Myles Garrett with the first overall pick.

McShay released his Mock 2.0 last week; Kiper released his today.

Both say that Garrett's combination of pass-rush skills and overall ability warrant going No. 1.

Kiper called Garrett the best player in the draft and said having a rookie with his talent and at his position is "like stealing." McShay said he's simply too good to pass up. Both Kiper and McShay have given Garrett to the Browns with the first pick in their postseason mock drafts (McShay's 1.0 was released in December). This is called a growing consensus.

That video where Garrett asked for Jerry Jones to trade for him? Ignore it. It meant nothing. It was a joke.

Things get interesting when it comes to the 12th pick. McShay projects that North Carolina's Mitch Trubisky will still be there, and the Browns will take him. That's a fair projection if the Browns haven't added Jimmy Garoppolo via trade (something that the NFL Network's Charley Casserly projects will happen in his NFL.com mock draft LINK).

McShay projects Deshaun Watson going second to San Francisco, with both Trubisky and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer available at 12. Trubisky is the better choice for the Browns.

Kiper projects that Watson and Trubisky will both be gone before the Browns make their second of two first-round picks — Trubisky to San Francisco, Watson to Buffalo.

He gives the Browns LSU quarterback Tre'Davious White, but adds that he made the pick because he doesn't project trades (which Casserly did). Kiper said this pick is based on the assumption that the Browns have added a quarterback through trade or free agency.

In his first mock draft, Kiper gave the Browns running back Dalvin Cook of Florida State. McShay's first mock was done before the season ended; he gave the Browns defensive end Derek Barnett of Tennessee 12th, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen of Alabama first. Casserly has the Patriots acquiring the 12th pick for Garoppolo, and projects Barnett going to New England.

Garrett seems to have risen in the eyes of all draft analysts. The majority give him to the Browns with the first pick.