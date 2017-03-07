Terrelle Pryor 'anxious' about free agency, but Browns aren't

Terrelle Pryor inches closer to free agency today when the noon deadline arrives that will allow Pryor's agents to check his value.

For two days, Drew Rosenhaus will be able to communicate with teams to see what Pryor might command on the market, with deals allowed to be signed at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

This may cause nervousness from fans who do not want Pryor to leave, but the Cleveland Browns do not seem overly concerned. If they gave off any worry or inkling of panic at the notion that Pryor may leave when they spoke of him at the combine, it was well hidden.

Terrelle Pryer hasn't re-signed with the Browns and will test the free-agent market. But the receiver might still end up staying put. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

Vice president of football operations Sashi Brown even said the team knew well that if it did not give Pryor the franchise tag, he was effectively a free agent. The Browns did not use either the franchise or transition tag on Pryor.

"We’re realistic about that," Brown said. "We’ll work through the process with Terrelle and his representatives. He’s a priority. We won’t be panicked if things don’t work out and he’s not on our roster."

Pryor actually expressed more nervousness about the situation than the Browns in one Twitter post on Monday.

I'm anxious and nervous. But everything in gods hands.... We must follow his plans...🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) March 6, 2017

The fact that the Browns and Pryor did not work out a deal before now indicates that either the team's offer was low or the player's demands were high. The Jamie Collins contract would indicate the Browns aren't keeping their money in a pillow; Collins was paid fairly and generously when he signed a contract extension last month. The Browns' willingness to let Pryor check the market also indicates they feel their offer was fair and if he doesn't think so, he should check his value.

There is a lot of money on the market and some average-to-good players will become rich, but whether receivers get that money remains to be seen. There are two schools of thought: Some think Pryor earned a big deal with the way he played in his one season as a receiver; others think Pryor may be disappointed with the money he'll be offered.

It takes only one team to make Pryor's choice the right one, but if no team does that, Pryor may come back to the Browns asking about that deal they had on the table.

The Browns act like they believe Pryor will find out that the money isn't what he expects it to be, and if so, they will take him back.

"It’s free agency, so they get to make a choice and a decision too," coach Hue Jackson said. "Hopefully, he’ll make the right one and stay here with us."