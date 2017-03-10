Would keeping Brock Osweiler for a year be a bad idea?

The Cleveland Browns received wide praise for the way they used their salary cap space to take on Brock Osweiler along with a second-round pick from Houston.
The Browns clearly do not intend to keep Osweiler, though they have to pay him the $16 million he's guaranteed this year. This puts Osweiler in the odd position of being on a team that will pay him gobs of money but also took trade calls about him within an hour of his acquisition. Which means the Browns may be able to add another high draft pick to the pile. They have lots of draft picks this year and next.
But they still don't have a quarterback.
Of course it's not fair to expect every need to be filled on the first day of free agency, and the Browns did make some moves with their offensive line. But the cavernous need at quarterback remains.
The first thought on the Texans trade was that the Browns acquired the extra second-round pick to make a bold move for Jimmy Garoppolo. That would have been nice.
But the word from New England continues to be that the Patriots will not trade Tom Brady's backup.
Which means the Browns' roster now includes Osweiler, Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan. If they decide Osweiler isn't a fit, it's the same trio from last year — with the draft ahead.
Given the options, it's worth asking: Why in the heck not give Osweiler a look for at least preseason and see what he can do? Would the Browns be any worse off than they would be if they merely stuck with the three they have?
If they have to pay him $16 million whether he's on the team or isn't, why not keep him on the team for a one-year trial and see what happens? The Browns would have no financial obligation to Osweiler after 2017, so if it didn't work moving on would not be difficult.
Given the state of the position and the continued build for the future, a one-year look doesn't seem all that absurd.
Other free agent thoughts:
Houston and Cleveland have this odd quarterback thing going. The Browns let Brian Hoyer leave and he signed with Houston, where he started but was benched before the season opener ended. After a tough playoff game, the Texans let Hoyer go and brought in Osweiler to what most everyone thought was a silly contract. They gave up on him after one year and shipped him to Cleveland, which now will pay him $16 million not to play. Hoyer re-established himself in Chicago and then signed with San Francisco on a two-year deal, where he will start. Even with their quarterback sinkhole, the Browns did not share a single word with Hoyer or his agent about returning.
Kenny Britt had a nice season for a bad team with quarterback issues in 2016, but to think he'll transform the position for the Browns is a bit much. He's a tradeoff for Terrelle Pryor, who clearly wanted a lot more than the $8 million per year that the Browns gave Britt. It will be interesting to see the contract when Pryor signs.
After years of being criticized for not keeping their own, the Browns retained Joel Bitonio with a contract extension. The odd thing is that they signed an injured player who still had a year left on his contract. Bitonio has missed 17 games the past two seasons, most recently because of a Lisfranc injury. Those can be tough recoveries. Bitonio is a pro, the kind of guy a team wants. He will do all he can to come back. When healthy, he's a good player. It's just interesting that given the players who weren't extended or retained that the Browns chose to extend one coming off a serious injury.
The Browns have this habit over many years (before this regime) of losing a player, then replacing him a year later. The departure that was initially lamented is lost in the celebration of the new guy brought in. On the first day of free agency a year ago, the Browns lost safety Tashaun Gipson. This year various reports said one of the first players they tried to sign was … a safety: Tony Jefferson, who chose Baltimore. Last year, the Browns lost Mitch Schwartz and Alex Mack to free agency, then lamented their poor offensive-line play. This year they add JC Tretter and Kevin Zeitler. They're nice players. But the Browns wouldn't have needed to sign a center with injury issues or made a guard who has never been to the Pro Bowl the league's highest paid at his position had they merely kept their own a year ago. This may work out. The Browns may be more patient and dedicated to this process. And they did address needs. But they sure have an interesting way of doing it.