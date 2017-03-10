Would keeping Brock Osweiler for a year be a bad idea?

The Cleveland Browns received wide praise for the way they used their salary cap space to take on Brock Osweiler along with a second-round pick from Houston.

The Browns clearly do not intend to keep Osweiler, though they have to pay him the $16 million he's guaranteed this year. This puts Osweiler in the odd position of being on a team that will pay him gobs of money but also took trade calls about him within an hour of his acquisition. Which means the Browns may be able to add another high draft pick to the pile. They have lots of draft picks this year and next.

But they still don't have a quarterback.

Of course it's not fair to expect every need to be filled on the first day of free agency, and the Browns did make some moves with their offensive line. But the cavernous need at quarterback remains.

The first thought on the Texans trade was that the Browns acquired the extra second-round pick to make a bold move for Jimmy Garoppolo. That would have been nice.

But the word from New England continues to be that the Patriots will not trade Tom Brady's backup.

Which means the Browns' roster now includes Osweiler, Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan. If they decide Osweiler isn't a fit, it's the same trio from last year — with the draft ahead.

Given the options, it's worth asking: Why in the heck not give Osweiler a look for at least preseason and see what he can do? Would the Browns be any worse off than they would be if they merely stuck with the three they have?

If they have to pay him $16 million whether he's on the team or isn't, why not keep him on the team for a one-year trial and see what happens? The Browns would have no financial obligation to Osweiler after 2017, so if it didn't work moving on would not be difficult.

Given the state of the position and the continued build for the future, a one-year look doesn't seem all that absurd.

Other free agent thoughts: