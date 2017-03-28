Who are these quarterbacks the Browns are chasing?

Hue Jackson explains why the Browns are currently considering other options at quarterback. (0:43)

PHOENIX -- The obvious question that lingers from an hour talking with Hue Jackson Tuesday morning: Who are the quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns are taking this deep dive on?

In answering a question about the team's lack of interest in Colin Kaepernick, Jackson said "there are some other guys we're chasing."

Are those guys in the draft or in the league, Jackson was asked. His response was appropriately coy: "Wouldn't you like to know?"

As a matter of fact, yes, we would.

Who are the other guys? Here's an assessment:

New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

This is a story that won't die, even though the Patriots have let it be known they have no interest in trading Garoppolo. New England believes that it needs to hang on to him for one more year as insurance for a Tom Brady injury. The Patriots then would address Garoppolo's future, and in a year the entire picture may be different.

The hint that Jackson may have been talking about Garoppolo came in this statement when he ticked off the ways the Browns could improve the position: "There's trade opportunities hopefully."

Hopefully.

As in hopefully the Patriots will trade him?

New England may have dismissed the notion on trading Garopplo, but the Browns might not give up on the idea until they are certain. As Jackson said of trades: "Anything is a possibility until it's not."

This Garoppolo possibility remains a longshot.

AJ McCarron has starting experience, but it's unclear if he'd be a good fit for the Browns. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals backup A.J. McCarron.

His price goes up every day the Browns don't have their guy.

"How about No. 1?" Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said playfully of the Browns giving Cincinnati the first pick. Lewis would like that idea, but Jackson said that won't happen; the Browns aren't trading the first pick for a quarterback.

Jackson knows McCarron. He coached him in Cincinnati when McCarron played well in a playoff loss to the Steelers that had nothing to do with how McCarron played.

McCarron would not draw a first-round pick, but the Bengals might want the 33rd overall, the first pick in the second round. McCarron has two years experience and three starts on his resume. He's completed 66.4 percent with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He did not throw a pass in 2016.

Jackson listed this criteria when discussing what he may want. Whether McCarron fits is debatable.

"Where we are and what we're trying to accomplish, we really want to find a guy that we think can be there for the long haul as we move forward," Jackson said.

Washington's Kirk Cousins.

Washington isn't trading him, and Cousins isn't going to agree to a trade without a significant contract extension. This shot is longer than Garoppolo.

Colin Kaepernick.

Jackson said he hasn't evaluated Kaepernick as a player since he looked at him for the 2011 draft, which pretty much says everything that needs to be said.

Jay Cutler

Child, please.

The draft.

The Browns will work out Mitch Trubisky Friday at their facility, a benefit to him being from the Cleveland area. They've worked out DeShone Kizer and Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. Jackson saw Davis Webb at the Senior Bowl. By the time the draft arrives, they'll know all pretty well.

One will wind up with the Browns.

But Jackson still would like to add a veteran. Problem is the options are disappearing quickly. Which means the search may continue another year. And why Jackson has to prepare for the season as if Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan and a drafted player will be competing to start.

"Everything is not going to happen just the way we want it to," Jackson said. "People needling me saying, 'Look you've got to make these things happen.' Sometimes you do but sometimes you've got to let them come to you, too. You don't want to do something that is not good for our football team."