If Browns want Myles Garrett and Mitchell Trubisky, they can make it happen

Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Myles Garrett, the defensive end from Texas A&M, is an elite player who has solidified the top spot in the 2017 NFL draft. (0:33)

If the Cleveland Browns aren't sure whether they should draft defensive end Myles Garrett or quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the first overall pick in the NFL draft, there is a solution.

There is a way to get both.

No team in the league is better positioned than the Browns to make a trade to acquire another pick and get both players.

The key? How high do they have to go, and how will things fall?

Garrett would have to be the first pick. If the Browns pass on him, San Francisco would jump on the chance to grab him. The vast majority of NFL insiders believe that Garrett is the guy who is closest to a sure thing in this draft. The Browns have a chance for a "generational" player -- the word Hue Jackson used in talking about the first pick.

Taking Garrett just makes sense.

But that doesn't mean the Browns can't get their quarterback as well. Trubisky could be there when the Browns pick at 12, but if they want to be sure to get him, they can make a trade to move up. The one thing the Browns have with their glut of draft picks is the ability to make a trade.

A key in considering how high the Browns would have to move up is that this draft has a lot of uncertainties about its quarterbacks. Opinions vary widely on how soon -- and how well -- the quarterbacks can play.

Would the 49ers take a quarterback second? It's possible, but this week general manager John Lynch made it known that they were open to phone calls about trading out of the spot. It's also unlikely that Brian Hoyer would have signed with the 49ers had he believed they were drafting a quarterback second.

The Bears draft third. They signed Mike Glennon as a free agent and paid him $15 million per year. That would seem to take them out of the uncertain quarterback market in this draft.

Jacksonville picks fourth, and the Jaguars have invested time in Blake Bortles. They could surprise, but the thinking is that they won't.

Tennessee picks fifth with a selection it acquired in last year's Jared Goff deal with the Rams. The Titans have Marcus Mariota, so they're not taking a quarterback.

The Jets at No. 6, though, could be the team to clog the drain. New York has Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty. The Jets have done a lot of work on Trubisky, and it's very possible they could take a quarterback to add to the mix.

Which means if the Browns want Garrett and Trubisky, they would have to move ahead of the Jets to be sure they can get both.

Climbing to the second or third overall pick would probably cost the Browns the 12th and 33rd picks, their second first-round pick and the first pick in the second round. Getting to No. 2 overall also would probably require two additional second-round picks, with one coming in 2018. The Browns have only themselves to blame for this high price. They set the standard when they got five picks a year ago in the Carson Wentz trade.

However, if they are confident that Trubisky can last until No. 6, they need to call Tennessee. A year ago, the Browns made the deal with the Titans that had them moving down and taking receiver Corey Coleman.

My colleague in Nashville, Paul Kuharsky took a look at what a deal with the Titans would look like. He used two different draft charts to show two ways that the Browns could easily trade with the Titans and exchange equal value.

One deal has the Browns giving up the 12th overall pick along with their second second-round pick this year, the 52nd overall. Another has the Browns giving up the 12th pick and their third-round pick. Acquiring a quarterback for two picks makes great sense, especially if the Browns truly believe Trubisky is their guy. It even makes sense to throw in a fourth- or fifth-round pick next year if that's what it takes.

The bottom line is this: The Browns really don't need to fret if they believe in both players. They have more than enough draft picks to put together a deal. One reason they acquired all these picks is to add players. And another is to get in position to make a move they believe is right.

If they believe Trubisky is the guy, they owe it to themselves to be aggressive and make it happen.