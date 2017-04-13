Dan Rooney's natural character showed strength of humility

There are many who knew Dan Rooney far better than I did.

But nobody who interacted with the Pittsburgh Steelers owner walked away without being touched by his kind and unassuming manner.

Rooney died Thursday at the age of 84. His loss will leave a gap in the NFL that may be impossible to fill.

Rooney was rare and special. His basic traits made him that way. He rode in the back of the team plane. He lined up for pregame meals with the media, just one of many loading up a tray. He walked to games for as long as he could from his home in Pittsburgh. And he never failed to return a call or be polite and friendly when doing so.

The late Steelers owner Dan Rooney, one of two NFL owners who voted against Art Modell's move to Baltimore, welcomed the Browns back to Cleveland with open arms. Al Bello/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Browns media relations staffer Amy Palcic -- now the director of communications for the Houston Texans -- spent a week in Pittsburgh in January 2009. Palcic was helping in the week before the AFC Championship Game, a typical league practice.

Steelers folks gave her an out-of-the-way office, and at the end of her first day, Rooney walked by her open door and noticed it was someone he didn't know.

He walked in, introduced himself as Dan. When she explained why she was there, he asked if there was any way he could help. She said no and thanked him.

Every day for the rest of the week, Rooney stuck his head inside the door and asked how she was doing and if he could help in any way.

Rooney knew no pretensions.

I happened to be at a recent Steelers training camp shortly after word broke that Jimmy Haslam, a minority owner of the Steelers, would be buying the Browns. The Steelers understandably preferred not to be involved in the Browns' business and said little publicly.

I was working in an area set aside for the media when Rooney strolled through. I asked about Haslam, and he gave a kind and upbeat statement, then started to leave.

As he did, I asked about his other job as ambassador to Ireland when the nation of his heritage was going through economic issues.

He stopped and his eyes lit up, happy to talk about a turnaround he saw coming.

Rooney never took himself so seriously that he couldn't offer a down-to-earth word with someone he hardly knew. He also understood the Cleveland-Pittsburgh connection between two Rust Belt cities devoted to their teams. He hated the idea of Art Modell's move to Baltimore and was one of two owners to vote against the move.

When the Browns returned, Rooney happily joined with Carmen Policy for the "Grudge Lunches" that took place in Cleveland and Pittsburgh to honor the renewal of the two teams' rivalry.

Rooney was so many things. Owner. Hall of Famer. Father. Grandfather. Friend. Leader. The Rooney Rule to promote the hiring and promotion of minority coaches has his name. His worth to the NFL is immeasurable.

But what will never be forgotten is his basic humanity.

One cold January, the Steelers had put playoff tickets on sale for an upcoming game. Rooney drove by, saw the crowd lined up in the cold and immediately ordered that coffee and food be sent to the loyal ticket buyers. As noted Browns tormentor and Hall of Famer Joe Greene said when introducing him to the Hall: "Dan led with humility."

It is that humanity and humility that will be so dearly missed.