Taking Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 would go against experts' opinions

Ron Jaworski doesn't believe any of the projected top quarterbacks in the 2017 draft are worthy of a first round selection. (0:41)

Opinions certainly vary on the value of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in this year's NFL draft.

The Cleveland Browns have him under consideration for the first overall pick, while other teams see him going anywhere in the first or second round.

"I don't know one person who thinks he's worthy of that [first overall] pick," said one league insider who has scouted all the quarterbacks.

That's one evaluation, and in the draft, quarterbacks are always considered a premium -- especially by teams that need one.

The Browns are one of the teams in need, but the general feeling about this year's draftable group is that they will require patience and a year or two of growth before they are ready. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians emphasized that at the NFL's annual meetings, while also saying there are talented players in the group.

"If you’re [looking] for plug-and-play, again this draft is very small," Arians said. "But if you have time to bring them along, then this draft is large."

In discussing Trubisky, three ESPN analysts had concerns.

Jon Gruden opined in an ESPN Insider story that Trubisky's 13 starts make him "a one-hit wonder with an incomplete body of work, to say the least."

"It's hard when you have only one year of tape," Gruden wrote after Trubisky was one of the participants in his quarterback camp. "It would have been great to see Trubisky stay at North Carolina and win an ACC championship."

"I wouldn't take one of these guys in the first round if I was a general manager," Ron Jaworski said. "If I'm sitting there and I'm John Lynch out in San Francisco, I'm looking at this going, 'Hey I need a quarterback but none of these players right now look to be the guy that can solve my problem.' But there's no Jameis Winston. There's no Marcus Mariota. There's no Carson Wentz. And they're gonna get pushed up."

Merril Hoge said he worries if Trubisky becomes a first-round pick, he will be forced on the field before he's ready -- and "it's gonna be a train wreck." Hoge said Trubisky needs a minimum two years of seasoning.

"What troubles me more, bothers me more, and I still can't figure out: Why did you come out?" Hoge said. "People may go, because the QB class is so bad. That's fine, but eventually you gotta play. And if you can't play, you get exposed, and therefore, you don't play very long."

The results of a recent ESPN poll had 77 percent of voters favoring defensive end Myles Garrett with the first pick. Only eight percent liked Trubisky for the first pick.

The Browns may disagree.

And if they wind up taking Trubisky, and their evaluation is right, it's the only one that matters.