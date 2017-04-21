NFL Nation reporters predict Browns will go 0-16 in 2017

Hue Jackson might want to get the speedo ready.

When the 2016 ended, Jackson said there was no way the Cleveland Browns would go 1-15 again. If they did, he said people would find him swimming in Lake Erie.

Thursday, NFL Nation reporters for each team picked their team's game-by-game results.

Browns fans got their wish on Christmas Eve in 2016 against the Chargers, but the predictions for 2017 are gloomy again. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

The reporters picking games against the Browns made Cleveland 0-16.

Winless. The Browns will not even beat the Jets, Bears or Jaguars.

Every reporter for the other teams picked their team to beat the Browns. Heck, even I gave them two wins.

They gave the Browns zero.

This puts me in the position of being the optimist. In picking the Browns game-by-game results, I gave them wins over the Jets and Jaguars. The rest of the world made them 0-16.

Does this matter? Technically, no. But a year ago NFL Nation writers picked their teams to win one game over the Browns — and that was over San Diego on Christmas Eve.

The Browns started the season by losing 14 in a row, then they beat San Diego on Christmas Eve. They finished 1-15; NFL Nation not only got the record right, it got the one win right.

The picks for teams playing the Browns reflects how a team is viewed around the league. It's easy to make fun of a struggling team, and the Browns have redefined the word struggle. But they now are to the point that it's nearly automatic: When your team plays the Browns, your team should expect to win. Your team will win.

"Playing the Browns has a way of cleansing the Steelers' soul," Steelers reporter Jeremy Fowler offers.

Jamison Hensley in Baltimore points out a couple fun facts. First, the Ravens have won eight of nine at home over the Browns, and the Browns have used six different quarterbacks in those games. The only guys to start twice: Seneca Wallace and Brandon Weeden. Hensley adds that half of Baltimore's four road wins the last two seasons have come in Cleveland.

The three games that seem winnable at this point are the Jets (Oct. 8 at home), Jaguars (Nov. 19 at home) and Bears (Dec. 24 in Chicago).

In New York, Rich Cimini offers that Mitchell Trubisky could be starting for the Browns or the Jets in the game, and that New York will somehow "find a way to squeeze out a win."

In Jacksonville, Michael DiRocco brings things into perspective with this gem: "The Browns are the only team on the schedule that the Jaguars have a winning streak against coming into the season. The Jaguars have won two in a row (2013 and 2014), and they should be able to extend it to three."

And in Chicago, Jeff Dickerson asks: "There is no way [John] Fox's team comes up short at home in back-to-back years to Jacksonville and Cleveland. Right?"

He sums things up simply by saying: "You can't lose to the Browns."