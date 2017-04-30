Identity of Browns' starting quarterback remains a mystery

Biggest post-draft questions still to be answered by the Cleveland Browns:

Are the Browns improved in terms of wins and losses? Perhaps by a couple, sure. The Browns did a nice job in this draft, adding the best player in the draft in defensive end Myles Garrett and a quarterback in DeShone Kizer. They filled a need at safety and added a quality defensive lineman, perhaps two. They are a better team after getting the draft right, keyed by the addition of Kizer to compete at quarterback. The Browns added to their roster, but the results will not be immediate. The Browns remain a 2-to-6 win team this season, but they have set the foundation for future growth. And if Kizer turns into Dak Prescott, six wins might be the minimum.

Who plays quarterback? To be determined, and it will be interesting to see how Hue Jackson handles this "competition." There are three guys, none of whom would seem to have a huge advantage. Cody Kessler knows the system and seems intent on improving. Brock Osweiler is a mystery. Kizer is the draft pick who has a lot of work to do. Kizer gives the draft a different feel; had the Browns taken him 29th, 25th or even 12th, they'd have been credited for taking their shot at a quarterback. That they got him in the second round with the 52nd pick had the front office smiling. In a sense, this is exciting for Jackson, a coach who likes to develop quarterbacks. But he'll have to juggle reps for three guys, with Kevin Hogan also on the roster. It will make for an interesting training camp.

What does the quarterback depth chart look like? The Browns don't release depth charts at this point of the offseason, so it's anyone's guess. My guess is Kessler right now would be first, Osweiler second, Kizer third and Hogan fourth. At the end of camp, it would not be at all surprising to see Osweiler start the opener against Pittsburgh. Which would be pretty Browns. They acquire a quarterback with the intention of getting rid of him as fast as they can, then wind up starting him in the season opener.

Is there a need at receiver? There sure seems to be. The lead guy is Kenny Britt, who hit the 1,000-yard mark in his eighth season. Corey Coleman was seriously challenged by Jackson in March, and the other rookies drafted with Coleman caught a combined 24 passes. If Rashard Higgins, Ricardo Louis or Jordan Payton do not improve dramatically, the group will be seriously lacking.