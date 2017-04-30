        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Carson Wentz trade gave Browns nine players, two more future picks

          play
          Browns' draft hinges on success of Kizer (2:08)

          The NFL draft crew gauges what the Browns will get out of QB DeShone Kizer and how it will determine the success of Cleveland's draft, but don't expect to see him in 2017. (2:08)

          Apr 30, 2017
          • Pat McManamonESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Browns, Cleveland sports since 1998
            • Previously worked at Fox Sports Ohio, AOL Fanhouse, Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com
            • Cleveland native, proud father of two daughters
            Follow on Twitter

          BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns heard about the Carson Wentz trade throughout the 2016 season.

          When all is said and done, the Browns were able to pile up a number of players -- two yet to be determined -- as the answer to why they made the trade.

          The Browns used the picks they got from the Eagles in five more trades that added even more picks and players.

          Here is the result of that deal:

          The Eagles got Wentz.

          The Browns got ...

          That's nine players and picks in the first and second round in 2018 for Wentz.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.