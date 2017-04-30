Carson Wentz trade gave Browns nine players, two more future picks

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns heard about the Carson Wentz trade throughout the 2016 season.
When all is said and done, the Browns were able to pile up a number of players -- two yet to be determined -- as the answer to why they made the trade.
The Browns used the picks they got from the Eagles in five more trades that added even more picks and players.
Here is the result of that deal:
The Eagles got Wentz.
The Browns got ...
OT Shon Coleman
QB Cody Kessler
OG/OT Spencer Drango
Houston's first-round pick in 2018
Philadelphia's second-round pick in 2018
That's nine players and picks in the first and second round in 2018 for Wentz.