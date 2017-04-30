Carson Wentz trade gave Browns nine players, two more future picks

The NFL draft crew gauges what the Browns will get out of QB DeShone Kizer and how it will determine the success of Cleveland's draft, but don't expect to see him in 2017. (2:08)

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns heard about the Carson Wentz trade throughout the 2016 season.

When all is said and done, the Browns were able to pile up a number of players -- two yet to be determined -- as the answer to why they made the trade.

The Browns used the picks they got from the Eagles in five more trades that added even more picks and players.

Here is the result of that deal:

The Eagles got Wentz.

The Browns got ...

That's nine players and picks in the first and second round in 2018 for Wentz.