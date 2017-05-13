Cody Kessler opens OTAs as Browns starting QB

BEREA, Ohio -- Cody Kessler will begin the Cleveland Browns offseason practices as the starting quarterback.

Though coach Hue Jackson said the job is open, he said Kessler earned the chance to open OTAs as the starter ahead of Brock Osweiler, Kevin Hogan and second-round draft pick DeShone Kizer.

"This thing's open, it really is," Jackson said Saturday after the team's second rookie camp practice. "But Cody's done a great job. That's the reason I brought his name up first. He's really improved. He's worked his tail off and he deserves the right and the opportunity to walk in this building and walk out there first.

"And they've got to take it from him."

Jackson would not commit to Osweiler as the backup, saying Hogan's year with the team has him ahead. Kizer will also get his share of reps.

When the Browns acquired Osweiler from Houston in March, they did so to obtain Houston's second-round draft choice in 2018. Osweiler was not in the long-term plans, but he now figures in the mix.

"He's competing," Jackson said. "He's here. And I said from the beginning, if a guy is in our locker room we're going to treat him like any of our other players."

Osweiler's 21 starts are more than double the total for the other three combined.

"I think in this league we all know you can't have enough good quarterbacks, enough guys to train at the position," Jackson said. "You never know how it's going to unfold and things do happen, but he's competing.

"He's done a good job. He's been great in the room with the guys. He's been a good person in the building. We're going to continue to allow him to do that and see what he has to show for us and kind of go from there."

Jackson said the breakdown on who gets first-team reps for veteran minicamp in June will be settled at that point.

For now Kessler, gets the first chance. As for figuring reps for four quarterbacks for an open position, Jackson shrugged.

"I'll find a way," he said. "I've been through this before, a few times."