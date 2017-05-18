Decisions on Jason McCourty, Caleb Brantley give Browns a good week

The Cleveland Browns had a good week, which isn't something that's often said about this team, especially when NFL life meanders by in May.

This week, though, the Browns got better through a decision they made and a decision made by a State Attorney in Florida.

The decision by William Cervone not to pursue charges against defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, the Browns' sixth-round pick, brings some validity to the team's decision to draft him. Had Brantley been convicted, there would have been criticism. Instead, the team evidently had good information that made them comfortable enough to use a sixth-round pick on a guy with second-round talent.

The State Attorney's statement has a thorough explanation for charges not being brought. Browns vice president of football operations Sashi Brown pointed out in his statement that Brantley will have to "grow as a person from this situation."

"As we have previously discussed, the allegations made regarding the incident were not something we take lightly," Brown said. "Caleb understands that we have an expectation and standard for every member of our organization."

Brantley does not leave Florida with the reputation of a choir boy, but he has the chance to build a new impression in Cleveland. At this point, he is a member of the Browns' defensive line, a talented player at an important position. He's quick and agile, both important elements in defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' aggressive scheme.

He joins Larry Ogunjobi as two additions to the interior of the defensive front, which suddenly is looking like a strong group. Ogunjobi, Brantley and Myles Garrett came in the draft to join Danny Shelton, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jamie Meder, Carl Nassib and Desmond Bryant, returning from injury. That's a fair amount of talent that should allow the Browns to use groups effectively, and to rotate players to keep them fresh.

It has to happen on the field, but the potential is there.

The decision the Browns made was not to wait after losing cornerback Howard Wilson, the team's fourth-round pick, to a fractured patella.

Wilson likely will miss the season. A few days later, the team signed veteran corner Jason McCourty, who spent eight years with the Tennessee Titans.

Perhaps the Browns were going to pursue McCourty regardless; he was signed after the period for awarding compensatory picks had expired.

McCourty was very popular and well-liked in Tennessee. In 2014, he was the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year for his work on and off the field, and he was voted a captain three times.

The concern with McCourty is that he's 29 and is likely on the back nine of his career. If it's another Tramon Williams signing, in which the team adds a quality person whose best playing days are behind him, it won't have great impact -- though the price is far less.

But if McCourty is asked to play as the nickelback, it's a role he could fill, with perhaps Jamar Taylor moving inside to cover the slot with McCourty lining up outside.

At the least, the Browns added depth to a position of need. They added a guy who provides insurance if Joe Haden again fights injuries. They added a guy who could fit in the mix with Haden, Taylor and Briean Boddy-Calhoun in coverage. The possibility of playing safety alongside Jabrill Peppers is also there.

And they added another quality individual whose statement made it clear he is eager to be in Cleveland.

Not bad for a 1-15 team on a sleepy week in May.