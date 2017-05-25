Every day, for 3 months, Cody Kessler ate the same foods

BEREA, Ohio -- There are bland diets, and then there is the diet Cleveland Browns quarterback Cody Kessler was on for three months during the offseason.

Kessler ate the same foods every day for three months, starting soon after the season ended in January.

Kessler chuckled when asked what he ate, then went down the list:

A 6:30 a.m. Power bar before a workout.

For breakfast, two scrambled eggs, oatmeal with water only, two pieces of fruit, milk and water.

Almonds as a midmorning snack.

For lunch, a turkey and provolone sandwich (nothing else on it), 15 baby carrots, a banana, water and milk.

Pretzels with peanut butter for a snack.

For dinner, a cooked chicken breast, spinach (no dressing), plain whole wheat pasta (nothing on it), milk and water.

He swore he never even sneaked in a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

"I switched it up here and there maybe a couple days, different things," Kessler said Wednesday. "But it worked for me. I really stuck with it,"

Kessler said the diet was the brainchild of Browns dietician Katy Meassick, and was designed to help Kessler lose body fat while he gained strength. Kessler said he feels stronger and is throwing harder without any more effort.

"I really never committed myself to a meal plan that strict," Kessler said. "It was tough, but it was worth it."