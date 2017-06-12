As minicamp arrives, Browns still seek clarity among three quarterbacks

It's tough to say there's a great deal more clarity with the Cleveland Browns quarterback position as the team's three-day minicamp starts Tuesday than there was when offseason work began three weeks ago.

Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler and DeShone Kizer are all working.

No one has seized the job, no one has lost the job.

Hue Jackson isn't saying who will line up with the first team when minicamp starts. As the team evaluates the position, it must balance the future for the present. The Browns have made it clear this season is about winning games, not planning for the future, which means the season is about more than seeing what a quarterback can do or preparing for the 2018 draft.

Kessler entered OTAs talking about gaining muscle strength so he could better drive the ball. His arm strength remains a question, as does his ability to stay healthy. Kessler had two concussions and rib injuries in his rookie season. Kessler had positive moments in practices open to the media, but his progression -- or lack thereof -- will be more evident in training camp and preseason games.

Cody Kessler's arm strength remains a question, as does his ability to stay healthy. USA TODAY Sports

Osweiler was a pleasant surprise to Jackson, who admitted his expectations for Osweiler were not high based on what he had read and heard. Osweiler came in with a good attitude and has done what's asked. He's a big guy, so he can see defenses better than Kessler. He's made some nice throws and taken advantage of the time given him. He is the most experienced of the three quarterbacks, and he's won games. Starting him would not be a terrible idea.

The Browns have a decision to make on Osweiler if he doesn't start, though. If he stays and he's the backup ahead of Kizer, he'll take reps from Kizer. If he's third team, he'd be expensive at $16 million -- a cost the Browns have to pay given it's guaranteed.

Kizer's skills are evident. He's big and strong-armed, and when he sets his feet properly and uses the right mechanics, his throws are eye-opening. Ideally, Kizer would develop in camp, seize the job and have a season like Carson Wentz had last year in Philadelphia. If that happened, the Browns would be overjoyed. But Kizer has room to grow, as understandable rookie inconsistency affected him in OTAs. He'd have to come on in camp and preseason to win the job, but if he proves he's ready, the Browns won't hesitate to start him.

Where does that leave the Browns?

Probably in the same place they were when OTAs started.

Kessler figures to leave minicamp as, to use Jackson's words, the guy who lines up first. He will try to keep the job and the Browns will try to win with aggressive defense, the running game and a conservative passing game.

Osweiler will continue to prove he belongs, and perhaps snatch the job away from Kessler.

And Kizer will try continue to try to accelerate the learning process to show he's mentally ready for a job for which he has all the physical skills.

This minicamp does not figure to determine the opening day starter. It merely will provide a little more clarity about the starter when training camp opens the end of July.