Myles Garrett on minicamp: 'I got to prove myself'

Myles Garrett said he has zero issue working with the second- and third-teams during offseason work. Video by Pat McManamon (0:20)

Myles Garrett said he has zero issue working with the second- and (0:20)

BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett said he will participate fully in the Cleveland Browns' three-day minicamp, but in the time he's been practicing, the 2017 first overall draft pick has been with the second and third teams.

"I wouldn't have it any other way," Garrett said Tuesday before the Browns practiced. "I got to prove myself. I haven't shown any kind of resume or what I can do on the NFL level, so they have to see. Go from level to level, from spot to spot and show that I can be successful."

Garrett missed some of the OTAs due to an unspecified injury; the Browns don't detail every offseason injury if they are not long term. But when he did practice, he caught coach Hue Jackson's eye. After one of the practices open to the media, Jackson mentioned a play when Garrett was quick off the ball.

Even though he was the first pick in the NFL draft, Myles Garrett wants to earn his way into the starting lineup. Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

"He doesn't talk to me like that," Garrett said. "He tells me to keep on working. That's what I want to hear. It's nice that he sings praises to me through the media, but I'm never satisfied and he's going to keep pushing me to be better every single day."

The same is true for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

"If I have five sacks, he's like, 'Why didn't you have seven?,'" Garrett said. "If you have three, it's, 'Why didn't you have four?'"

It's all part of Garrett assimilating to NFL life. As the No. 1 pick, he has a certain amount of celebrity, but Garrett downplays that side of his life. Yet the former Texas A&M standout has quickly become part of the Cleveland fabric.

Prior to Game 5 of the NBA Finals, he had what could have been the best Browns tweet about the Cavs' unsuccessful championship push.

If Lebron and the Cavs find a way to pull this series out, heck I'll produce Space Jam 2. — Myles Garrett (@MylesLGarrett) June 12, 2017

Before his interview, Garrett said he was sort of joking but sort of not. He then mused about being able to bring Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Larry Bird together for the sequel.

"[Cleveland's] a sports town, just like College Station, really," Garrett said of his new football home and his old one at Texas A&M. "Everybody embraces sports figures and each other, really. It's a whole big old family, and I'm just enjoying it."

When linebacker Demario Davis was traded to the Jets, he told his former Browns teammates via an Instagram post to keep working to "shock the world."

Garrett won't go there. He said players really won't learn about each other until training camp when they practice against each other in pads.

"We're just trying to get better each day," he said. "If shocking the world is part of that, then we'll have fun with it."