AFC North Q&A: Who should start at quarterback for the Browns in 2017?

Another season means another round of questioning the Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation. They traded for Brock Osweiler, drafted DeShone Kizer and kept Cody Kessler. ESPN's AFC North reporters weigh in on which one should start.

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN's Pittsburgh Steelers reporter: Not the sexy answer, but probably Kessler. He's not dynamic, but he's accurate, avoids turnovers and seems poised to give the Browns the best chance to win unless Osweiler or Kizer outperform him in training camp. That Hue Jackson called Osweiler a "pleasant surprise" is a nice offseason story, but Osweiler had everything around him to succeed in Houston and played so poorly that the team parted with a second-round pick for the right to dump him. Yes, fresh starts can work for some and Osweiler's arm strength fits Jackson's passing offense. It's just hard to trust him to throw under pressure. Kizer can be the future but probably needs a year to learn and develop.

Jamison Hensley, ESPN's Baltimore Ravens reporter: Carson Wentz. Oh, I digress. That's so 2016 draft. The answer this year should be Osweiler. He's the only one with the combination of experience and an NFL arm. Kessler and Kevin Hogan can't drive the ball downfield. Kizer isn't ready to start right away. Just ask Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, who suggested Kizer should've stayed in college another season. The Browns took Osweiler and his $16 million salary primarily to get a second-round pick. But Cleveland can't overlook that Osweiler has done something that few Browns quarterbacks have -- win. He's 13-8 (.619) as a starting NFL quarterback. For that reason, the Browns should give Osweiler an opportunity to be a stopgap this season.

Katherine Terrell, ESPN's Cincinnati Bengals reporter: Browns general manager Sashi Brown has already stated he intends to give Kizer some playing time this season. If he proves he's ready, they shouldn't hesitate to see what they have, especially after years of struggling to find a quarterback. But if he's not, let the best man win between Osweiler and Kessler. Kessler knows the offense after playing nine games last season. Osweiler is coming off a terrible season in Houston, but he would give them an experienced starter. The Browns shouldn't throw Kizer to the wolves before he's ready, but it seems likely he'll see the field at some point this season.