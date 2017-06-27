Measure of good Browns offseason: Minimal drama, more team building

When it comes to Cleveland Browns' offseasons, this has been the best in quite a while.

There’s been more team building, more focus on direction and far less off-the-field nonsense. Sum it up this way: There’s been less drama, which is always a very good thing when it comes to a professional team.

For the Browns though, positives remain relative. The team is coming off the worst season in its history and spent an offseason talking feel-goods about a one-win team. It would be tough to go any direction but up after a season when their first win came in December.

But there are concrete ways the Browns have grown this offseason. Heading into training camp, here are five steps they have taken to move forward.

The Browns' talent level appears to be better than it was a year ago, especially on defense. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Less drama. New defensive coordinator Gregg Williams put it this way: “I have walked into a lot more dysfunctional buildings than this.” Which is an interesting way to explain things coming together. It’s easy to point the finger at any one player when referring to off-field drama, but the Browns’ was so pervasive and constant the last few years that it was bigger than one player. Consider a year ago: A new coaching staff had cast its lot with a quarterback who had been cast off by the team that drafted him. It traded down in the draft when it could have taken a quarterback. The upheaval of change was strong. This season occurrences are more within “normal” team parameters. Players learning a position. New guys competing for a spot. Discussion about depth charts. Of course, there are questions to be answered and needs to be filled, but they’re the same ones that all organizations must answer. For whatever reason, the Browns seems to have a firmer grip on their direction, which is a strong positive for a team that has had so much tumult over the years.

Some direction at quarterback. The most important position on the team is not solved. Far from it. However, the team seems to have given itself a chance. Cody Kessler at least knows the offense. Brock Osweiler has been a pleasant surprise in terms of attitude and approach, and a throw-in on a trade for a second-round pick has a chance to revive his career. And when he does things right, DeShone Kizer shows he has NFL talent and arm strength. The Browns were clear when minicamp ended that Kizer is not ready to start a game. Whether he is by the season opener remains to be seen. At best, the Browns do not force Kizer and he grows into the job. At worst, he doesn’t work out and the team goes with Kessler or Osweiler and takes its shot again in a year. But Kizer at least gives the chance for the long-term, which is a positive considering where the Browns have been with the position the last few years.

Better overall talent, especially on defense. There are needs, but the talent level is better. The draft added three defensive linemen. Emmanuel Ogbah looks like a player. Jamie Collins and Chris Kirksey are more than solid linebackers. The offensive line has more depth. Needs remain, but overall there is a feeling the talent level is better than it was a year ago.

The draft wasn’t overthought and was logical. The Browns did a lot right in the draft. Myles Garrett was the solid pick first, and he was the choice (though the team has to be holding its breath his foot injury will not linger). Williams loves Jabrill Peppers. David Njoku screams potential at tight end. There’s the two defensive linemen, including what turned out to be a risk worth taking in Caleb Brantley. Given the past years of drafting, a solid, well-thought-out draft should be cause for celebration with this team.

The vision becomes clearer. Added talent may not take the Browns past the six-win threshold this season -- and probably won’t -- but adding five wins to one is a step forward. A year ago, several factors obscured the vision of the way the Browns were building a team. Among those factors: the brouhaha over the Browns losing four starters on the first day of free agency, trading out of taking Carson Wentz and winning one game. Progress can’t be measured when fans are dragging themselves to games. Hue Jackson, though, emphasized it would all be worth it if the process led to playoff appearances. The Browns now have a roster that has 56 players aged 24 or younger. Kirksey and RB Isaiah Crowell are 24. DL Danny Shelton and Ogbah are 23. WR Corey Coleman and Brantley are 22. Garrett and Kizer are 21. And Njoku is only 20. Then there is the 2018 draft, in which the Browns have five picks in the first two rounds. The vision that gained clarity since January: Retain key veterans, focus on the draft and build with young players in a culture generated by Jackson.