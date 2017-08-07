Decision to start Brock Osweiler says little about DeShone Kizer

Brock Osweiler won the right to start the preseason opener partly by default and partly because of his performance.

Osweiler was acquired by the Browns as a throw-in on a salary/contract dump trade with the Texans, who gave the Browns a 2018 second-round pick to take Osweiler and his $16 million salary off Houston's books. (Cleveland also received a 2017 sixth-round pick and the Texans got a 2017 fourth-round pick in the deal.) The Browns had the salary cap room and wanted the high draft pick. But since Osweiler's arrival, he's done everything that's been asked of him, he's been positive, and he's been professional.

And though he hasn't set new standards for the quarterback position during practice, he hasn't hurt himself, either. Meanwhile, Cody Kessler has struggled and DeShone Kizer is working to overcome the rookie challenge.

In Friday's scrimmage, Osweiler helped himself more than the other quarterbacks. In Saturday's practice, which was a repeat of the scrimmage without tackling, he did the same.

Rookie DeShone Kizer (7) is third on the QB depth chart behind Brock Osweiler and Cody Kessler. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Back away and look at the big picture. Osweiler has the most experience of all the quarterbacks, and he's won the most games in the NFL. He's seen the most coverages, defenses and formations.

Keep in mind, this isn't promoting Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers to the first-team offense. Osweiler's career was on life support in March, and he has to back up his coach's faith.

The Browns' initial plan after the Osweiler deal in March was to accept the high pick in 2018 and trade Osweiler. But they couldn't make a deal, and Osweiler showed up ready and willing to work. Later in the offseason, Jackson admitted Osweiler had surprised him and overcome many of the negative perceptions the coach had about him.

Starting Osweiler against New Orleans gives the quarterback the chance to secure the job, provided he plays well. Jackson said on Thursday that that if Osweiler plays poorly Thursday, someone else will get a chance. If he moves the ball, he will keep the job.

This decision may say the most about Kessler, who will follow Osweiler on Thursday. Kessler has had first-team reps through OTAs, minicamp and camp, yet Osweiler will start.

Kessler has every intangible a team wants in a quarterback. He works, he prepares, he studies, he cares -- to the point a fan would want him to succeed. But he seems to have lost confidence since his initial starts as a rookie, and that, combined with questionable arm strength, can lead to trouble.

Kessler can re-establish himself, but he has to play better.

As for Kizer, who will be third on the depth chart, this move says little about his potential or his future. Kizer entered camp as a rookie who had a lot to learn, and everyone agreed he was not ready to start a game. The hope for the fans -- and probably the team -- was that he would emerge as a starter. He did make throws that caught his coaches' attention. The problem was there weren't enough of those throws, as he unofficially completed 52 percent of his passes in 11-on-11 drills during camp.

Kizer showed during the scrimmage that it was probably wise to put the brakes on expectations for the rookie. He had some good plays, but he had some not-so-good plays, too. The overall feel was that his performance did not meet his potential.

The argument could be made that a team not expected to be above .500 should play the rookie right away. That's not a crazy thought, but the rookie has to be ready. If a team is going to struggle regardless, it's far better to play a rookie a couple of games too late than it is to force him in too early.

The season is long, and Kizer's time to show what he can do will arrive. He will get opportunities.

As for Osweiler, he has a chance to take quite a journey -- From big-money free-agent signee, to unwanted quarterback, to being the subject of trade discussions, to guy who's getting a chance to be the opening-day starter (despite not earning a single rep in the spring or camp with the starters).

Osweiler is the Browns' best option at this point. This does not end the quarterback discussion. Jackson made the point that any of their quarterbacks could start the season opener against Pittsburgh, and things have to play out in the preseason. But Osweiler has the chance to secure the starting job.

All he has to do is back up his coach and play well.