Hue Jackson: 'It's best for me to trot Brock out there' against Saints

BEREA, Ohio -- It seems too easy to say, but a spry and energetic Brock Osweiler was completing passes all over the field in practice Monday.

"He looked good," coach Hue Jackson said.

That practice came on the first day Osweiler worked with the starters, the same day that Jackson named Osweiler the starter for the preseason opener Thursday night against New Orleans. Jackson stressed that Cody Kessler or DeShone Kizer still could start the regular-season opener against Pittsburgh, but Osweiler clearly has an advantage in getting this start.

"If you go play well and do great things, I'll be looking for you to play again next week," Jackson said.

This was a different Osweiler in practice. He threw the ball on time, with zip. He threw short, he threw long. And when he went through two progressions and could not find a receiver, he looked to his third and hit Ricardo Louis down the hashmark.

Jackson's explanation for why he picked Osweiler was ... well ... interesting.

"One, we have a veteran player that's played in games, knows how to win and I need to give him an opportunity to demonstrate that," Jackson said. "And No. 2 we still have some young quarterbacks that need to play a lot of football. You know, if I stuck one of those other guys out as the starter, they weren't going to play a lot of football because they're probably going to come out with the other vets.

"When you sit down and think through it all, you think what's best for our football team, it's best for me to trot Brock out there to see if he can go lead this offense and lead the team and in the process keep getting these young guys more reps of playing football. They just need to play."

OK then.

Judging by Monday's work, Osweiler is well ahead of Kessler and Kizer. Whether that carries over into the game will be the truest measure.

"You're talking about a player that's played and won games in the National Football League," Jackson said. "There's talent there. There's no question about that. That's why we're stepping him out there."