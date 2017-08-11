Myles Garrett has effective debut with tackle for loss, QB pressure

CLEVELAND -- Myles Garrett's debut may not have been flashy, but it was plenty effective.

Grade it a solid A-minus.

Garrett made two good tackles against the run, then showed his speed off the ball on his last play late in the first quarter of the Cleveland Browns' preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. On third down, Garrett beat Khalif Barnes and hit Garrett Grayson as he threw.

Myles Garrett provided some quarterback pressure in his NFL preseason debut on Friday night, and also played well against the run. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

His pressure forced an incompletion and a punt.

Barnes has been in the league for 11 seasons with Jacksonville and Oakland, and is listed as third team on the New Orleans depth chart. Garrett handled him on that particular play. Garrett started wide to get Barnes backpedaling, then cut underneath him inside to hit Grayson.

Earlier, Garrett made a nice outside-in move against a run play to force a loss of 2 yards. Garrett stepped out, then slid inside Bryce Harris before making the tackle. His other tackle stuffed a run play for no gain.

Unofficially, Garrett got 15 snaps and finished with two tackles, one for a loss, and one pressure.

Sacks get the notice, but Garrett's debut was a positive. The first overall pick in the draft continues to do a lot right. Most important, Garrett provides little reason to question whether he will be a very good NFL player.