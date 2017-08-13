Browns' QB coach on DeShone Kizer: 'He's still not there; he knows it'

Field Yates breaks down how rookie DeShone Kizer can top Brock Osweiler and Cody Kessler as Cleveland's starting QB. (1:26)

BEREA, Ohio -- He’s not ready yet.

That was the unequivocal word on Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer from quarterbacks coach David Lee on Sunday.

Lee talked a lot about things that Kizer has done well, but his bottom line was clear.

Browns quarterbacks coach David Lee said that DeShone Kizer has been working on shortening his stride in order to keep his passes from sailing. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

“He’s still not there,” Lee said, “He knows it.”

Lee elaborated, saying that there is “so doggone much” for Kizer to learn.

“He’s trying and he’s doing better,” Lee said. “Has he got it mastered? Not yet. So we’ve got to know he can do all of it before we put him out there full-time. So he’s not ready for that yet.”

The message from the Browns has been consistent. Coach Hue Jackson said this past Friday that he’s not comfortable naming Kizer the starter for the second preseason game or the season opener. He did give Kizer more reps with the starters in Saturday’s practice, but both Jackson and Lee said there is plenty of room to grow.

This would indicate that Brock Osweiler probably will keep the starting job in the next preseason game Aug. 21 against the Giants.

Lee said Osweiler’s game against the Saints was not as bad as it may have seemed.

“He did a lot of really good things,” Lee said. “He threw the fade ball to Kenny Britt. Kenny has one foot down. If he can drive [the second foot] into the ground, we have a touchdown. He misses Seth [DeValve] by about four inches. There are 14 points. He didn’t play but about 28 plays.”

Osweiler had some overthrows, which Lee attributed to his being “jacked up.”

“He was feeling it,” Lee said. “But he's doing fine.”

In listing Kizer’s positives, Lee said Kizer “has enough confidence for the whole team” and he’s doing all that’s asked of him.

“Has it all happened yet?” Lee said. “Not yet, but it’s coming.”

Lee also talked about arm strength, which is easily apparent.

“He gives you big-play ability in the passing game at the quarterback position,” Lee said. “You guys saw it the other day, the two deep balls. He’s got a great long arm, but he can throw corner routes, post routes, skinny post on a line.

“He doesn’t limit you. You can throw whatever you want to because he’s got such great arm talent.”

The areas that need to improve: pre-snap reads, progressions during a play and calling plays in the huddle, something Lee said is not easy because it’s something Kizer never had to do at Notre Dame. Kizer also needs work on fundamentals. When he warms up for practice, the 6-foot-4 Kizer places a cinder block on the ground so he can keep his stride short. That has been a focus of Lee’s, because a big quarterback can stride too far, which forces the arm off line and makes passes high or long.

“He’s cut a lot of his stride length down, which should increase his accuracy,” Lee said. “It should decrease high balls sailing over people’s heads. Does it happen occasionally? It happens to everybody. That’s what you fight hard fundamentally with Deshone, and Brock also.

“They both have the same disease, so we’re fighting to shorten those strides.”

Jackson has no timetable for naming a starter for the opener, but Lee said the game against the Giants next Monday night is another important step for Kizer, who figures to get a lot of snaps even if he doesn’t start.

“That’s what we need,” Lee said. “Put him in real lights, a national television game, and see if he can carry these fundamentals that we’re harping on him over and over and over to the game.”