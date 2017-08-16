Joe Thomas: 'I don't think DeShone [Kizer] will be the starter in Week 1'

BEREA, Ohio -- Joe Thomas laid out his expectations for the Cleveland Browns' quarterback spot, and he clearly believes Brock Osweiler is being prepared to start the opener.

“To be honest, I don’t think DeShone [Kizer] will be the starter in Week 1,” Thomas said Wednesday.

Thomas’ comments echo those of quarterbacks coach David Lee, who said that Kizer is “not there yet” when it comes to playing a regular-season NFL game. While Thomas does not pretend to be a quarterbacks coach, his stature as a perennial Pro Bowl lineman and leader of the team does give him credibility. Thomas said Jackson usually talks to him before making an important decision like this, though Jackson clearly will not decide based solely on Thomas’ advice.

“It is a competition, but I would expect Brock to win because of his experience,” Thomas said. “And a rookie quarterback is the hardest position to get ready to play in your first year. So there’s no doubt he could win the competition, [but] I definitely would expect probably Brock to win it.

“My personal philosophy is as a quarterback it takes at least two or three years to have a basic level of understanding of NFL defense and offenses, to be able to operate proficiently out there on the field, especially in Week 1. That would be asking a lot.

“Now I could be totally wrong. I might be going out on a limb here. But I think that they’re grooming Brock to be the starter in Week 1, based on what I’ve seen.”

DeShone Kizer looked sharp in the first preseason game, but his learning curve is still steep. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Jackson will address on Wednesday or Thursday who starts at quarterback in the second preseason game. But practices have given every indication that what Thomas says is accurate. Osweiler has remained with the first team since the day Jackson named him to start the preseason opener — and even after Kizer threw for 184 yards in the second half against the Saints.

“[Jackson’s] not going to put somebody in there who’s not ready just because he’s playing for a couple years down the line,” Thomas said. “That’s not the way he’s wired. He wants to win. Whoever wins the QB spot, I’m going to put my trust and faith in Hue that that’s the player that’s going to give us the best chance to win.”

Thomas sees promise in Kizer; he just doesn’t think Kizer's time is now.

“I know that just because DeShone might be good in a few years doesn’t mean you want to throw him in before he’s ready,” Thomas said. “I’ve been on teams where they throw a guy in there because he’s the first-round pick or he’s the guy that the front office says, ‘Well you gotta play this guy.’ It doesn’t always work out the best for the player and the team.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

“The team ends up usually losing and the player loses confidence in himself. Because they’re just not ready.

“The game is so complex at any position, but the quarterback position is so detailed and it takes such a level of competence that it’s so difficult for a quarterback to master that in only one training camp or one season.

“While I think DeShone has done an amazing job and he’s exceeded most people’s expectations, that doesn’t just mean he’s ready to be the starter tomorrow. There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done before he’s ready.

“You don’t want to see a guy lose his confidence and lose his swagger by being played before he’s ready.”