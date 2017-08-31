Cleveland Browns will be better in 2017, but not by much

Coach Hue Jackson promises the Cleveland Browns are a better team in 2017 than they were in 2016. One can only hope, but given the Browns are coming off the worst season in team history, there really is only one way to go. The question is how far up the Browns will go.

In April, I thought the improvement would be one game. But then came the draft and offseason workouts, and it was evident there was more overall talent on the team. However, the lingering question about the Browns remains the same one that has dogged them since 1999: Quarterback. The Browns have turned to a rookie, and if DeShone Kizer brings some magic Cleveland could reach six or seven wins. But a rookie rides a rough road, so the Browns will be improved and there will be more wins than two, but there won’t be a lot more.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

The Browns are a team starting a rookie quarterback and in need of playmakers. The Steelers have Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, which is enough for an easy win. Record: 0-1

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Baltimore suffered through a tough camp with several injuries. But the Ravens have one of the best defenses in the league, which is enough to beat the Browns in Baltimore. Record: 0-2

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

The outcome of this game depends on whether Andrew Luck is able to play. If he plays, the Colts win. If he doesn't, the Browns have a chance. At this point it doesn't look good for Luck playing, so let's give the Browns their first win. If Luck plays, this game goes the other way. Record: 1-2

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

This is a very difficult opening quarter of the season for a team searching for its identity. The Bengals are simply better at this point of the season. Record: 1-3

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Here is win No. 1 at home. The Jets are a lesson in misery and the Browns win a game they have to win to avoid massive embarrassment. Record: 2-3

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET

Kizer gets J.J. Watt on the road, and the defense gets a full dose of DeAndre Hopkins. Record: 2-4

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET

Marcus Mariota's growth has taken the Titans from three wins his rookie season to nine in 2016. Tennessee continues to build a quality roster. The Titans win. Record: 2-5

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. Minnesota Vikings in London, 9:30 a.m. ET

The Browns gave up a home game to travel across the ocean to play the Vikings, who will not have Adrian Peterson but do have an aggressive defense that will pose problems for Kizer in London. Record: 2-6

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

The Lions were a playoff team a year ago and Matthew Stafford threw for 4,327 yards. That's enough. Record: 2-7

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Two teams that have suffered through misery face each other. The Jaguars have not been over .500 since 2007 (same as the Browns!) and have not won more than five games for six years in a row. The Browns figure out a way to get win No. 3. Record: 3-7

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

It's not crazy to think the Bengals will still be playing for something at this point of the season. For the second year in a row, the Bengals sweep the series. Record: 3-8

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

If nothing else, this game will be interesting given it is being played in the 27,000-seat StubHub Center, a renovated soccer facility. This marks the start of the Browns' well known "build for next year" run, as they get a win on the road. Record: 4-8

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

As long as Aaron Rodgers is on the field, the Packers will be at a different level than the Browns Record: 4-9

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

The Ravens will be fighting for a playoff spot; the Browns will have their four wins. Baltimore always figures out a way to win these games. Record: 4-10

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

It's tough to see this game meaning a whole lot to either side, and the Bears might be a worse overall team than the Browns. The December run continues with a Christmas Eve win in Chicago. Record: 5-10

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

It's so cruel of the league to constantly have the Browns finish on the road in Pittsburgh. This marks the seventh time in eight years it has happened, and all it does is drive a nail into the cold reality of how far the Browns have to go. Record: 5-11