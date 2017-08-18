Browns dig through Duke Johnson's backpack and find a lost treasure

A long-lost and priceless artifact from Cleveland Browns history has been found.

All it took was for Duke Johnson to dig through his backpack. Johnson has the backpack with him at all times, and he consented to dig through the backpack for a video on the team's website.

The results are insightful and humorous. Very, very humorous.

RB @DukeJohnson_8 goes everywhere with his backpack ...



So we asked him to show us what's inside 🎒🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/YaVa5gEhD0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 18, 2017

Fans may remember the Great Lakes Classic, the preseason game between the Browns and Lions dubbed the GLC in 1999. The winner of the game received a donation to the team's foundation or charity from the loser. But the real prize was the trophy commissioned by Carmen Policy that has come to be known as "The Barge." Since the GLC faded away, The Barge's location has been a mystery.

Until Johnson started digging through his backpack. The nerve of the guy to keep such a storied piece of Browns lore that way.

