While unofficial, it's plainly evident DeShone Kizer will be Browns' starting QB

Hue Jackson hasn't made any official announcement on his starting quarterback for the season opener against Pittsburgh yet.

But he doesn’t have to.

Jackson more or less made the announcement after Saturday’s preseason win in Tampa Bay: DeShone Kizer will be the starter. Cleveland.com reported Sunday that it's a done deal, based on sources.

Ready or not, here comes the rookie from Notre Dame.

Kizer received glowing praise from Jackson after guiding the first-team offense to three points and going 6-for-18 passing in one half of play.

"I thought he did some good things," Jackson said.

There was more, including: "I thought he handled things really well," and "I thought he managed the team well, did some really good things," and “He has the right feel for me and what I’m looking for," and "I thought he showed well."

Finally, Jackson said Kizer did some things better than he expected.

This all may be true, but when it came to production on the field, Kizer started 3-for-6 and then went 3-for-12 in the second quarter. He did not score a touchdown and he did throw an interception.

His rating for his half with the starters was 28.2

DeShone Kizer's numbers from Saturday don't look pretty -- 6-for-18 passing -- but Hue Jackson looks poised to commit to the rookie. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Despite that, and despite the fact that he’s a rookie making his first start, Jackson hedged when asked if Kizer would play in the fourth preseason game.

If ever a coach was committed to a player without making a firm public statement, this is it. Last week, Jackson was even asked about a series of plays against the Giants when Kizer was sacked three times in six plays (one negated by penalty).

"I thought he handled himself extremely well," Jackson said. "Our unit has to play better around him."

Perspective is always important, which yard sales prove: One person’s junk is another’s treasure. At times a quarterback makes a bad throw or takes a sack, yet at others the unit around him needs to play better.

Kizer’s game should be looked at on balance.

He had the Browns ready to score touchdowns twice, but Kenny Britt dropped a third-down pass and Duke Johnson fumbled.

Kizer threw the ball away when asked to run a shotgun rollout from the end zone; Jackson called that "awesome." He made some excellent third-down throws and reads.

But he also was erratic on some throws, as his numbers indicate.

There is nothing wrong with committing to Kizer. He has done all that has been asked of him, shown a great attitude and accepted where he’s been placed. He has a strong arm that can produce big plays -- like the eye-popping sideline throw to Corey Coleman for 32 yards.

He has the potential to be the future far more than Brock Osweiler or Cody Kessler do. But there will be growing pains, and Saturday showed it. As much as Jackson talked up Kizer, there were missed throws and an interception that were the result of staring down a receiver on third down on the Cleveland side of the 50. There was another potential interception that a Bucs defender dropped.

Kizer was hurt by bad field position and penalties, but those are issues he’ll have to deal with in the regular season, too -- perhaps more so than in preseason.

There’s good reason to be excited about his potential, but no reason to be unrealistic about his half in Tampa.

There are challenges ahead, starting right away with Pittsburgh at home and Baltimore on the road.

The bottom line, though, is more than clear.

Jackson speaks from the perspective of a coach committed to the rookie as the starting quarterback. More important, he speaks as the coach who believes in the rookie -- and who wants the rookie to know that the coach has his back. He also speaks as a coach without any other legitimate option; neither Osweiler nor Kessler seized the opportunity given to him.

It would seem to take an act of a higher power for Kizer not to start the season opener.

The Browns will roll with the rookie when the regular season rolls around.