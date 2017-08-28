Why going with DeShone Kizer at quarterback can work for the Browns

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have turned to a rookie quarterback and the naysayers have started howling.

DeShone Kizer is not ready. There is not enough talent around him. The Browns are the Browns. All have been heard since Hue Jackson named Kizer the team’s quarterback on Sunday.

And … there is an element of truth to every criticism.

However, Kizer also brings an excitement that other new Browns quarterbacks did not. At the least he has ability and talent, and to date his attitude has been excellent.

It’s time to put on the happy face/rose-colored glasses and ponder how this move can work. And while it may not lead to double-digit wins in 2017, it may set the foundation for future Browns success in 2018 and beyond -- which has been the long-term goal since Jackson was hired before last season. If the Browns can ride out Kizer’s ups and downs, they then can turn to the 2018 draft with five picks in the first two rounds and a chance to fortify several roster spots. This season may not be about competing for a playoff spot, but it can be about growth, steps forward and helping a young quarterback grow into an NFL starter.

The Browns are hopeful DeShone Kizer can finally give them a long-term answer at quarterback. AP Photo/Jason Behnken

What factors favor Kizer actually having a positive experience and the Browns moving forward in 2017? Here’s a half dozen: