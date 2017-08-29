Hue Jackson stands by his man, says Deshone Kizer has 'the right stuff'

Dianna Russini shares how being named as Cleveland's starter has given rookie Deshone Kizer confidence after beating out the other QBs (1:27)

BEREA, Ohio -- Hue Jackson is all-in with DeShone Kizer.

The Cleveland Browns coach said he had zero trepidation going with the rookie as the team’s starting quarterback.

“Why?” Jackson rhetorically asked Monday. “I’ve been down this road before.”

Jackson was the quarterbacks coach in Baltimore when Joe Flacco started as a rookie. He was the head coach in Oakland in 2011 when Jason Campbell had the Raiders at 4-2. And he worked with Andy Dalton in Cincinnati the two years before he became the Browns’ coach in 2016.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson made it clear he's all-in with quarterback DeShone Kizer. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

“I probably felt better about this one and making this decision than some in the past because I think the guy can do it. I really do,” Jackson said. “Will it be hard? Yes, it’s going to be hard. It’s going to take a lot of work on his part, my part, our staff’s part, the rest of the team, because everybody’s involved in this. It’s not just me and him. Everybody has to do their part in order for this young man to have success.”

Jackson promised for the second day in a row that he is with Kizer for the long-term.

“I am going to ride this with DeShone,” Jackson said. “The good, the bad, whatever comes.”

He said Kizer has to be the hardest worker in the building every day because his teammates will be watching, but Jackson promised he would work through the ups and downs with his quarterback.

“We’re going to make this happen,” Jackson said. “We’re going to work through this because I think he’s talented. I think this guy has the right stuff. If I’m worth my salt as a coach, I’ll get it out of him.”

The commitment is significant. Kizer will be the Browns’ fifth different opening-day starter in the past five seasons and the 10th in 11 seasons. Injury and impatience have been among the Browns’ biggest issues as they searched for a solution.

“I didn’t make a decision to make the quarterback because I had fear in it or because I know how it’s going to unfold,” Jackson said. “I have a vision for it. It might not go that way. If it does, great. If it doesn’t, we keep working through it.”

There was zero hint of wavering in Jackson’s voice.

“We got to make this right,” he said.