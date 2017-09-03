Browns' waiver pickups prove a team can never have enough quarterbacks

The Cleveland Browns attacked the waiver wire on Sunday and added a quarterback and a receiver whose release caused angst with his former teammates.

The result was the addition of five players one day after the final cutdown, a changeover of just less than 10 percent of the roster.

The addition of the quarterback might not bode well for Cody Kessler’s long-term future. The team claimed Josh Woodrum after the Baltimore Ravens released him.

Josh Woodrum, who was added to the Browns' roster on Sunday, went 25-for-36 passing for the Ravens during the preseason. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Woodrum had good preseason games when playing against backups, but didn’t fare as well against starters. He did finish with numbers impressive enough to have Ravens fans hoping he’d be kept as the backup over Ryan Mallett: 25-of-36 for 321 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But the Ravens saw Woodrum as more of a practice squad player.

The Browns are Woodrum’s fifth team since he joined the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He has spent time in one way or another with the New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Ravens.

For now, the Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster -- starter DeShone Kizer, Kessler, Kevin Hogan and Woodrum. Teams rarely keep four -- some keep two -- so it would make sense that after taking a look at Woodrum the Browns would then decide how they wish to proceed with the position.

Of the three who made the team coming out of preseason, Kessler would seem the most vulnerable. But the Browns have often shown that almost anything can happen with this position. As of now, they head to prepare for the opener with a rookie quarterback, three backups and three new receivers, none of whom have caught a pass from any of these quarterbacks (Sammie Coates was acquired via trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday). And the new receivers figure to be an upgrade over the ones who spent preseason with the Browns.

Onward.

The most prominent Sunday move -- if there is such a thing with guys who don’t make the original 53 -- was the addition of receiver Kasen Williams.

Williams was a popular guy in Seattle. His release this past Saturday by the Seattle Seahawks prompted Pro Bowl corner Richard Sherman to tweet:

There is no explanation for this! — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 2, 2017

Williams had been with the Seahawks for three seasons, and was one of the team’s better players in preseason -- with a 119-yard game and an NFC-high 208 yards total. He also played special teams.

Other players added included: